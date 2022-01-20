Ukraine: Turkey’s proposal to mediate Russia-Ukraine crisis is possible

Adviser to the President of the Office of the President, Michael BodoliacDescribes the Turkish president’s call as “well thought out and possible” Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian and Ukrainian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zhelensky to Turkey.

In an interview with RBK-Ukraine, Bodolyak stressed that the Turkish president was well aware of this. Current situation in the region Erdogan noted that he was well aware of the intentions of the Ukrainians and the Russians.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, said they “welcomed” Erdogan’s call for a solution to the problems between Russia and Ukraine.

A spokesman for the Turkish president, Ambassador Ibrahim Kalin, said he had spoken by telephone between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky to resolve issues between the two countries.

“Erdogan invited the two sides to hold a meeting to resolve the issues and conflicts between them if they wish. Turkey is ready to play any role in reducing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. We are doing so as a friend. Russia and Ukraine are allies of NATO,” he said.