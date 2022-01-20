January 20, 2022

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Ukraine: Turkey’s proposal to mediate Russia-Ukraine crisis is possible

Obadiah Silva January 20, 2022 1 min read

Adviser to the President of the Office of the President, Michael BodoliacDescribes the Turkish president’s call as “well thought out and possible” Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian and Ukrainian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zhelensky to Turkey.

In an interview with RBK-Ukraine, Bodolyak stressed that the Turkish president was well aware of this. Current situation in the region Erdogan noted that he was well aware of the intentions of the Ukrainians and the Russians.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, for his part, said they “welcomed” Erdogan’s call for a solution to the problems between Russia and Ukraine.

A spokesman for the Turkish president, Ambassador Ibrahim Kalin, said he had spoken by telephone between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky to resolve issues between the two countries.

“Erdogan invited the two sides to hold a meeting to resolve the issues and conflicts between them if they wish. Turkey is ready to play any role in reducing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. We are doing so as a friend. Russia and Ukraine are allies of NATO,” he said.

See also  The bill in question will be debated by the Colombian Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Costa Rica regulates comprehensive care policy for refugees

January 20, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Guatemalan government extends siege to Nahuatl and Ixtahuhan

January 19, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Israeli police are investigating Pegasus for spying on civilians

January 19, 2022 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

1 min read

Ukraine: Turkey’s proposal to mediate Russia-Ukraine crisis is possible

January 20, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Costa Rica regulates comprehensive care policy for refugees

January 20, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Guatemalan government extends siege to Nahuatl and Ixtahuhan

January 19, 2022 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Israeli police are investigating Pegasus for spying on civilians

January 19, 2022 Obadiah Silva