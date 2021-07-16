UN ambassador warns of tensions in Libya – Prinza Latin

The interdependent paths of the Ceasefire Agreement, political progress and economic reform are in danger of being reversed, he suggested, taking positive steps to avoid setbacks.

During Thursday’s session of the Council, Kubis said arrangements were being made for the use of monitoring elements of the UN-backed Mission (ANSMIL) ceasefire in Libya.

He noted the “great need and expectation” of Libyan citizens and the international community to hold elections in the country.

The constitutional basis for those elections should have already been clarified, he said, adding that after extensive sessions in Geneva last month, members of the Libyan Political Dialogue were still divided on the issue.

Kubis expressed concern that the October ceasefire agreement was in effect but that the deal could be broken if the political process stalled.

The overall humanitarian situation has improved since the ceasefire, but there are serious challenges in ensuring adequate and sustainable access to basic services such as health facilities and education for internally displaced persons and returnees from other countries.

At the same time, the situation of immigrants and refugees is dire because the number of people trying to cross the Mediterranean continues to rise.

Since 2011, there has been chaos and conflict in Libya, where NATO military intervention led to the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi.

To date, in the oil-producing country of North Africa, struggles for power and the activities of militant and terrorist groups continue, while crime and kidnapping of people and weapons are on the rise.

In September 2011, the UNS began its operations on the ground and the UN Security Council has renewed its mandate on several occasions, which is still valid today.

