UN Assembly: Jair Bolzano resigns from eating on the street without a vaccine DW in Brazil | DW

Without being vaccinated against Covit-19, Brazilian President Jair Bolzano is forced to adapt to a new reality during his current visit to New York: eating on the streets of the Big Apple this Monday (20.09). 2021).
Like any New Yorker, Bolzano eats a portion of pizza on the street with his entourage, as seen in a photo shared by Luis Eduardo Ramos (@MinLuizRamos), Minister of the Presidential Secretariat.
One of the first interests left in the presence of leaders around the world in New York during the United Nations General Assembly, the film spread like wildfire on social media. On Monday, the Brazilian president jokingly did not miss the opportunity TwitterReleases a message that can be found on many emoticons, including a slice of pizza.
For lunch on his second day in New York, Bolzano chose a central Brazilian restaurant, where a kind of open-air booth was upgraded, according to Brazilian media. The far-right leader will, at most, eat on the terrace while staying in New York.
Politically, the Brazilian president faced a hot climate due to his decision not to vaccinate against Covit-19. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio particularly scolded him, saying, “If you don’t want to be vaccinated, don’t worry about coming here.”
“We need to send a message from Brazil especially to all world leaders, including Polsonaro. If you want to come here, you have to be vaccinated,” de Blasio told a news conference. The words of the Democrat politician came with Bolsanaro, who was already in the city, so, in defiance of repeated calls from local officials, the UN The legislature was concerned that the disease could spread.
This has already sparked tensions, as New York City Council has informed the United Nations that, according to municipal regulations, anyone wishing to enter the assembly room must have proof of vaccination. The organization – although it supports the idea – has made it clear that state and government leaders have no authority to demand such a thing, so the decision is left in their hands as New York cannot impose its own rules. The headquarters of the United Nations, granted its special status.
Thus, the unvaccinated Polsonaro has repeatedly said that he would be the Brazilian who did so, and if so – plans to begin his speeches in the General Assembly on September 21st. Representative from Brazil.
Loves
Oral virus: 10 manifestations of Bolsanaro about infection
"Zoomed in"
On March 9, at an event during a visit to the United States, Bolzano said the “destructive power” of the corona virus was “exaggerated”. Until then, the epidemic had killed more than 3,000 people worldwide. After returning to Brazil, more than 20 members of his entourage tested positive for COVID-19.
"Europe will suffer more than us"
“Europe will suffer more than us”
The report was released on March 15. Correctly, he said: “Europe’s population is older than us. So more people than us will be affected by the virus.” According to the WHO, high-risk groups, such as the elderly, are just as likely as young people to develop the disease. The only difference is in the severity of the symptoms.
"Small Fever" and "Athlete's Background"
“Small Fever” and “Athlete’s Background”
At least twice, Paulsonaro referred to COVID-19 as “the flu.” On March 24, on a national network, a man with a “sports history” promised that he would “be infected with the new corona virus or” get a cold or flu. ” Days later, he said: “90% of the population has no fever or nothing.”
"We're all going to die one day"
“We’re all going to die one day”
After visiting businesses in Brasilia, Bolsanaro said on March 29 that it was necessary to deal with the virus “like men”, despite recommendations from his own health ministry and the WHO. “Employment is essential, it’s real. We face the virus with reality. It’s life. We will all die one day.”
"Hydroxy chloroquine works"
“Hydroxy chloroquine works”
Bolsanaro repeatedly beat chloroquine as a treatment for Govit-19. On March 26, he said the malaria drug “works”, although there is no scientific basis to protect the substance. In June, the WHO stopped testing hydroxy chloroquine after evidence suggested that the drug did not reduce mortality from COVID-19.
"The virus is already gone"
“The virus is already gone”
On April 10, more than 1,000 deaths were reported in Brazil due to the corona virus. In the world, 100,000 people have already died. Two days later, Bolzano said, “it looks like the virus problem is starting to disappear.” Months later, Brazil will become a global epicenter of the epidemic, with tens of thousands of deaths.
"I'm not in charge"
“I’m not in charge”
In front of Planaldo, when asked by a journalist about the Covit-19 figures in Brazil, the president replied: “Look, look, look, man. Who’s talking … I’m not responsible, am I?” Bolzano said on April 20.
"What do you want me to do?"
“What do you want me to do?”
This was very annoying in the President’s statements. With more than 5,000 deaths, Brazil surpassed China in the number of deaths. It was April 28 and the president was again asked about the virus figures. “So? Excuse me. What do you want me to do? I am the Messiah (his middle name), but I did not do miracles …”
"I'm going to have a barbecue"
“I’m going to have a barbecue”
As of May 7, more than 140,000 people have already been affected and 9,000 have died in Brazil. Cities like Rio and Sவ்o Paulo were in isolation. The President announced that he was having a small party. “I’m guilty. I’m going to have a barbecue here on Saturday …”. Days later, he returned saying the news was a “lie”.
"What are you afraid of? Face it!"
“What are you afraid of? Face it!”
In July, the president announced that he had COVID-19. He said he “recovered” after 19 days. From loneliness, he began to travel. In Baghdad, on July 31, he suggested that the spread of the virus was inevitable. “Unfortunately, I think almost everyone will catch it one day. What are you afraid of? Face it!”
