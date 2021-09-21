UN Assembly: Jair Bolzano resigns from eating on the street without a vaccine DW in Brazil | DW

Without being vaccinated against Covit-19, Brazilian President Jair Bolzano is forced to adapt to a new reality during his current visit to New York: eating on the streets of the Big Apple this Monday (20.09). 2021).

Like any New Yorker, Bolzano eats a portion of pizza on the street with his entourage, as seen in a photo shared by Luis Eduardo Ramos (@MinLuizRamos), Minister of the Presidential Secretariat.

One of the first interests left in the presence of leaders around the world in New York during the United Nations General Assembly, the film spread like wildfire on social media. On Monday, the Brazilian president jokingly did not miss the opportunity TwitterReleases a message that can be found on many emoticons, including a slice of pizza.

For lunch on his second day in New York, Bolzano chose a central Brazilian restaurant, where a kind of open-air booth was upgraded, according to Brazilian media. The far-right leader will, at most, eat on the terrace while staying in New York.

Politically, the Brazilian president faced a hot climate due to his decision not to vaccinate against Covit-19. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio particularly scolded him, saying, “If you don’t want to be vaccinated, don’t worry about coming here.”

“We need to send a message from Brazil especially to all world leaders, including Polsonaro. If you want to come here, you have to be vaccinated,” de Blasio told a news conference. The words of the Democrat politician came with Bolsanaro, who was already in the city, so, in defiance of repeated calls from local officials, the UN The legislature was concerned that the disease could spread.

This has already sparked tensions, as New York City Council has informed the United Nations that, according to municipal regulations, anyone wishing to enter the assembly room must have proof of vaccination. The organization – although it supports the idea – has made it clear that state and government leaders have no authority to demand such a thing, so the decision is left in their hands as New York cannot impose its own rules. The headquarters of the United Nations, granted its special status.

Thus, the unvaccinated Polsonaro has repeatedly said that he would be the Brazilian who did so, and if so – plans to begin his speeches in the General Assembly on September 21st. Representative from Brazil.

Loves