UN calls for greater support for Palestinian refugee organization

“We need urgent and decisive support to maintain the agency’s ability to function later this year,” the chairman said in a video message at a ministerial event in Brussels.

Unrwa plays a key role in promoting regional stability, but he continues to face an existential crisis.

In addition, he called on the people to refrain from being used as a political mercenary and to focus on his ability to carry out the mandate given by the General Assembly and his tireless commitment to humanitarian policies and the shared values ​​of the UN.

Guterres provided insufficient funding for Anrwa’s activities and stressed the urgency of preventing millions of Palestinians from disrupting its essential health and education services.

In this regard, he urged UN member states to intensify their long-standing commitment and solidarity and to match the generosity of countries providing Palestinian refugees.

On Tuesday, Unrwa Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini warned that the company was on the brink of financial collapse, which could mean a “humanitarian catastrophe” for millions of people.

The company faces threats of “really existential” nature, while almost unanimous political support for its mandate does not translate into equivalent financial assistance, he told a ministerial conference in Brussels.

Since 2013, Anrwa’s resources have stagnated as the humanitarian needs of Palestinian refugees continue to grow.

“These crises provoke a deep sense of neglect by the international community. Frustration and anger boil over in the fields, ”he lamented.

Lazarini does not know if they will receive enough funding to keep all UNRWA services operational this month and next: the suspension will have a “dramatic impact” on about two million Palestinians, who will be without food and cash assistance.

Similarly, more than half a million Palestinian children will lose their right to education, the vaccination campaign against Kovit-19 will be paralyzed, and maternal and child care for those people will end.

jha / ifb