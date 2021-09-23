UN calls on Taliban to speedily recognize their government

The newly appointed Taliban ambassador to the United Nations has called for international recognition of Afghanistan’s new rulers, while the World Health Organization has warned of imminent health catastrophe in the country.

The humanitarian crisis has been one of many challenges the Taliban have faced since invading Afghanistan last month, including new threats from the Islamic State group, which has recently stepped up its attacks, targeting Taliban members in its stronghold. Country

As an emergency measure, UN aid coordinator Martin Griffiths on Wednesday released $ 45 million in aid to Afghanistan from the World Organization’s Emergency Fund.

The WHO has warned that Afghanistan’s health care system is on the verge of collapse and urgent action is needed. A WHO delegation led by the agency’s director general, Tetros Adanom Caprais, recently visited Kabul to meet with Taliban leaders.

“The country is facing an immediate humanitarian catastrophe,” the WHO said, adding that thousands of health facilities do not have the funds to buy medical supplies and pay health workers.

“Many of these facilities have reduced or shut down their operations, making it difficult for health care providers to make decisions about who to save and who to die for,” the WHO said, “highlighting the need for women’s education and the maintenance of health care.”

Griffiths warned that “allowing Afghanistan’s health system to disintegrate is disastrous.” People across Afghanistan “do not have access to primary health care such as emergency surgery units and trauma care.”

Earlier, the Taliban had written to the United Nations to announce that Suhail Shaheen, a former peace spokesman and spokesman for the Taliban’s political representative, was its new representative. They demanded that Shaheen be allowed to address the UN General Assembly during this week’s session in New York.

We meet all the requirements to recognize a government. Therefore, we hope that the UN will recognize the current government of Afghanistan as a neutral international body, ”Shaheen told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Afghan delegation is due to be the final speaker at Monday’s general assembly, with the Taliban government’s ambassador to Afghanistan Ghulam Issachai if there is no international recognition.

Currently, Isaacsai is recognized as the country’s ambassador to the UN, but the Taliban, who took control of Afghanistan last month, have now accused him of leading and appointing their own representatives.