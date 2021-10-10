October 10, 2021, 12:52 AM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said today that the October 10 (Prinza Latina) Govt-19 epidemic is having a major impact on mental health and that without concrete action now, the impact will be long-lasting.

On this World Mental Health Day, the topic stressed that everyone should be committed to work together with the urgency and purpose of focusing on ensuring such quality care for all people, everywhere.

We are now in the midst of a growing mental crisis, the Portuguese diplomat warned on his official Twitter account and asked for action to be taken as soon as possible to save lives and prevent suffering.

According to recent United Nations reports, psychiatric treatments should be a priority in response to the Govt-19 epidemic.

The health crisis is affecting the mental health of families and communities, with decades of neglect and lack of investment in these types of services, as detailed in a report released earlier this year.

Even since the outbreak began in 2020, the UN Secretary-General has focused on the psychological consequences of this situation, especially among leading health care workers who are overworked.

Some of the problems described are grief from the loss of loved ones, loneliness from stress, movement controls and employment problems, difficult family dynamics, uncertainty and fear for the future.

These features are included in the policy summary: Covit-19 and the need for action on mental health, prepared by the owner.

Similarly, the report warns of the psychological burden faced by the elderly, adolescents and young people, pre-existing mental states and those caught up in conflict and crisis.

According to the World Health Organization, people with severe mental illness die prematurely, more than two decades ago, from preventable physical conditions.

Every October 10th, World Health Day is celebrated, highlighting the importance of this aspect in setting up a fulfilling and satisfying life.

