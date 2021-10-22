October 22, 2021

UN raises funds for Afghanistan amid money shortage – Prinza Latina

Obadiah Silva October 22, 2021

The Bajwa News Agency reflected that the aim was to pay cash into Afghan homes so that they could live this winter.

Achim Steiner, executive director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), said Germany had pledged 50 million euros ($ 58 million) in funding and was working with other donors to raise resources.

UNDP estimated that it would cost about $ 667 million in the first 12 months.

We must intervene and stabilize a popular economy and not only save lives, we must also save livelihoods, ”Steiner warned at a news conference in Geneva.

Otherwise, we will face a situation where millions of Afghans will not be able to sustain their lands, homes, villages and livelihoods during the winter and until next year. Its implications are not difficult to understand. ‘

The International Monetary Fund announced on Tuesday that the Afghan economy will shrink by 30 percent this year, further fueling the refugee crisis affecting neighboring Turkey and Europe.

Following the Taliban’s takeover, billions of assets in Afghanistan’s central bank have been frozen overseas, and funding from international financial institutions has stopped, despite continued humanitarian aid.

Banks in the Central Asian country are running out of money, officials are not charging and food prices are rising.

