December 18, 2021

UN Security Council announces results of anti-corruption conference in Egypt

Cairo, Dec 18 (Prensa Latina) The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime highlighted the results of the recent anti-corruption summit in Egypt.

According to the official Egyptian news agency MENA, the director of the organization, Ghada Waly, described the ninth session of the United Nations Conference on Anti-Corruption State Conference as taking place at the Sharm el seaside resort. Shake.

The event’s final report warned against the dangers posed by corruption spending to revive the economy and strengthen health systems in the wake of the Govt-19 crisis.

The text also emphasizes strengthening international cooperation, education and youth empowerment.

During the event, participants reviewed the implementation of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, the only legally binding global anti-corruption tool, and explored strategies to combat bitterness.

The event, which ran from December 13 to 18, was attended by more than 2,100 delegates (physically or virtually) from 152 countries.

In a recorded message, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for international solidarity in the fight against corruption, which he considered necessary to protect human rights.

“We will rebuild trust and restore confidence in companies. It is time to act on a secure, prosperous and just future, “said Tariq al-Hashimi, the party’s secretary general.

Speaking at the summit, Wally said the world loses trillions of dollars every year due to corruption, at a time when every dollar is needed to boost public investment.

