UN Summit in front of food systems, Smerlly: Food for All

The three-day event brings together farmers, companies, indigenous peoples, civil society and ministers in Rome. Sr. Smirley, Chairman of the Holy See Mission: 70% of the profits from world trade in agricultural products are concentrated in the hands of a few companies. These imbalances prevent real change to the agronomic and sustainable diets.

Fabio Collagrante – Vatican City

The UN-sponsored summit, sponsored by the Italian government, is set to take place in New York on Monday, July 26, before the final world summit in Rome, September 2021. UN Under the guidance of General Secretary Antonio Guterres, the three-day event is the “People’s Summit”, which will focus on youth, farmers, indigenous peoples, civil society, researchers, the private sector, political leaders and agriculture ministers, as well as the environment, health, food and finance. The aim of the event is to present the latest scientific approaches to changing food systems, to initiate a series of new commitments through collective action and to mobilize new funds and partnerships.

Sister Alessandra Smirley, Undersecretary of the Diocese of the Integrated Human Development Service, presents the Vatican’s Govt. .

What are the objectives of the 2021 UN Dietary Summit?

“The pre-summit focuses on diets, ie, food and nutrition of the people: growing, harvesting, packaging, processing, transportation, marketing, and consumption. We need to change agro-food systems to strengthen local value chains, improve nutrition, reuse and recycle food resources, cut waste in half.

What are Holy See’s recommendations on the issue of changing diets?

We have some important news to offer for discussion. First, the right to food is fundamental to human rights. Everyone has a fundamental right to life and a dignified right to the necessities of life. When we come together to celebrate grace, we first remember that bread and grapes and all other foods are “the fruit of the earth and the work of human hands.” When we eat together as a family, we share life and life as one of its most beautiful forms of care, feeding. We cannot allow many of our common family members to go to bed hungry. Today we have the opportunity to emerge better than ever from the Covit-19 crisis, radically transforming our current diet so that it will be environmentally sustainable when it meets the needs of the world’s population in a fair and equitable manner. In our opinion, a diet in the post-epidemic world should ensure a holistic approach that takes into account the economic, environmental, social, cultural and health dimensions of food. This includes a deep commitment to food education. But it must protect the property rights of the poor and tribal communities, as well as the “commoners”, who traditionally manage those forests and lands and share them with an entire community. In addition, there is a need to create flexible and stable food supply and distribution chains. This includes creating an infrastructure that connects small farmers with local and national markets. We also need to promote healthy and accessible foods.

Accessible and nutritious food should be available to all. It is also important to protect resources for present and future generations. Go to the circular model of food production that regenerates natural systems, promotes good health, enhances natural ecosystems, and protects natural habitats to maintain biodiversity. But a diet should also be inclusive. Women, youth, small producers and others who are now excluded and abandoned need a place at the table when policies and decisions that affect them are determined. We also believe that the vital role of the family should be recognized. As we learn to enjoy the fruits of the earth without abusing the family, we will discover the best tools for improving lifestyles that value personal and collective benefits. Finally, we believe that ancestral knowledge should be respected and cherished (for example, from aboriginal tribes or nomadic herds who gather their food in the wild). We need a strong and respectful connection between science and traditional knowledge, which are the basic pillars of the diet. The traditional knowledge of small business farmers and tribal people should not be neglected or neglected, while their direct participation helps everyone to better understand their true priorities and needs.

To what extent is food security linked to the problem of climate change, so what are the concerns expressed in Latado C?

In today’s world, the three main drivers of hunger can be summarized into three categories: conflict, Govt-19 and climate change. Its combined catastrophic consequences are dangerous at all levels of the food supply chain. The epidemic alone is estimated to have knocked down 132 million people by reducing consumer purchasing power, small farmers’ ability to produce food and access markets and increasing food waste. In malnutrition. Of course, the severe impact of the deficit will fall on those already displaced or displaced by war, conflict, social unrest and unemployment. These figures reveal a system that is not functioning. How can we turn a blind eye to this injustice? As Pope Francis noted on World Food Day in October 2020, “For humanity, hunger is not only a tragedy, but also a disgrace.” In fact, as he wrote in Fratelli Tutti (189), “hunger is a crime” because “food is an inalienable right.”

Some statistics suggest that the epidemic will double hunger worldwide. So, is COVID-19 a priority for the Vatican Commission?

Pope Francis has given the Vatican Commission on COVID-19 three priorities: work for all, health for all and food for all. He asked us to prepare for the future. A holistic ecological approach is needed to imagine and recreate diets in the post-Covit-19 future (cf. Laudato Si ‘, 137ff). An approach based on the basic principles of the dignity of every human being, the common good and the maintenance of our common home will motivate and guide action. By making decisions in the light of these principles, we are leading ourselves towards actions that support the regenerative model of agriculture and agronomically inspired diets that benefit people and the planet.

One of the biggest problems in food distribution is the concentration of market power in a few actors, and some civil society organizations fear that even the UN summit will give too much space to private interests … how to avoid it?

A diet is sustainable when it provides adequate and nutritious food for all without compromising the health of the planet or the opportunities to meet the food and nutritional needs of future generations. The current global food system is dominated by corporate interests that prevent small enterprise producers, workers in the food chain, households and consumers from achieving food security. In fact, almost 70% of the profits of the world agribusiness are concentrated in the hands of a few companies. These energy imbalances lock us into the current model and prevent a truly transformative transition to agronomy and sustainable diets. They also result in adequate wages for those working in the food sector and provide opportunities for financial speculation to dominate prices. It is important that diets are now the focus of international attention and that there is a global debate about them. Holy See participates in this process to ensure that the interests of all are respected, but especially those who leave at risk. On the other hand, if you do not cooperate with the big players in the private sector, there will be no change in diet. We need to be attentive to the process. That is why, as the Decastory and Covid Commission for Integrated Human Development, together with the youth of the Francisco Economy, we promoted the pre-summit event: We like its voice, experience and plans for young people. Action, entitled People and the planet: Young people bring meaning and action to food justice, Tuesday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.