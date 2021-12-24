UN to launch $ 106 million project to help hurricane victims in Philippines

United States (United States) (AFP) – The UN coordinator for life in the Philippines announced on Thursday night that it would launch a $ 106.5 million humanitarian effort to help the victims of Hurricane Roy, which devastated the south and center of the country last weekend.

“Tomorrow we will present the Humanitarian Needs and Priority Plan at the local level, with the international community represented in Manila (…),” he told a news conference in New York to help the people.

He said at least 530,000 people in the most affected areas “need $ 106.5 million in funding”.

At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured when tornadoes tore through the center and south of the archipelago, destroying tree houses, uprooting trees and cutting off power to several islands.

The United Nations says the worst hurricane to hit the country this year was a “complete catastrophe” in areas hard hit by a landslide in the Philippines on Thursday.

