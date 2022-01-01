Uncontrollable increase in COVID-19 in Florida: New record of infections

With one Another consecutive achievement In the number of new daily cases, Florida The year 2021 was closed this Friday with an increase in unavoidable infections when it touched Nearly 76,000 people are infected with the corona virus.

As state health officials increased the number of trials, the number of patients in hospitals increased, with Florida continuing to set new records for COVID-19 infections, reaching 75,962 new cases.

With this new daily record for Florida, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised the number of victims in the state to 4,165,962 since the outbreak.

The rapid transfer of the Omigron variant and the increase in the number of trials carried out led to a steady increase in the number of new cases last week, according to the report data.

As of this Monday, 29,129 new infections have been reported in Florida. On Tuesday, the number rose to 33,567; 52,995 on Wednesday and 58,013 on Thursday. This Friday’s record has surpassed nearly 18,000 new positive cases than the previous day.

Also, this Friday, the number of hospital admissions for the corona virus increased to 484, according to the Florida Hospital Association (FHA), bringing the total number of admissions for this cause to 4,485.

The number of hospital admissions is still high at 17,100 during a wave of delta infections last summer. According to Telemundo51While more than 25% of adults in the intensive care unit (ICU) have access to beds, the number of hospital admissions in the state has increased by more than 144% in the past week.

The high prevalence of the virus in Miami-Date County is a cause for concern, with its positive rate reaching 26% in tests conducted this Friday. The number of Govt patients in the Intensive Care Wards (ICUs) in the district is 135.

According to Mayor Daniela Levine Kawa, the Miami-Tate conducted a total of 68,553 tests this Friday, setting a new record.

This Tuesday Florida has the second highest number of lawsuits, After New York, according to the newspaper Miami Herald, Which confirmed that much of the United States is affected by corona virus infection and exposure to the new Omigron variant.

Although government health policies have encouraged citizens to be vaccinated in different ways, the United States is now facing a new crisis. The corona virus has killed more than 821,000 people in the country in less than two years.

Of those deaths, 62,480 were from Florida as of this Friday. With a complete immunization schedule of 61.9 percent of the population, the United States has a percentage of infections that do not differ significantly from other developed countries such as the United Kingdom or Germany.

“The current hospitalization and growth rate is very worrying. But vaccines work!” Mary C, President and CEO of the FHA; Mayhew warned in a statement.

In fact, unlike previous waves, the elderly do not suffer much in those days. In Florida, the number of vaccinated seniors is the highest in the country, and less than 3 percent are hospitalized seniors or nursing home residents.