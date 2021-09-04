UNICEF: Children at risk of waterborne diseases in Haiti | News

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF, for its summary) has warned that more than half a million Haitian children living in areas affected by the August 14 earthquake are at risk of contracting waterborne diseases due to reduced fluid intake.

According to a report released Thursday, 540,000 children are at risk of developing diarrhea, acute respiratory infections, cholera and malaria.

UNICEF Representative in Haiti Bruno Mass warned, “Cholera has not been reported in Haiti since February 2019, however, without urgent and concrete action, the recurrence of cholera and other water-borne diseases is a threat. Day “.

Drinking without access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, the lives of thousands of children and families affected by the earthquake #Haiti Are in danger. UNICEF It calls on the international community to urgently provide additional funding in return. – UNICEF Latin America (@uniceflac)

September 2, 2021





“The lives of thousands of children, teenagers and families affected by the quake are now in danger because they do not have access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene,” Mays said.

In the aftermath of the earthquake, more than 60 per cent of the population in the three worst-hit areas were without access to drinking water, while others had no access to health services as their homes collapsed.

UNICEF is working with the National Directorate of Water and Health to improve the situation. More than 35,200 people have benefited from the distribution of about 7,000 health kits.

In addition, they sent more than 65,000 water purification tablets, 41 tanks and three water purification units, he stressed. “Our efforts to provide more drinking water are not enough considering the serious needs in all the affected areas,” Mays said.