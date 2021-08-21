Donations of 65,000 water purification tablets, medicines, surgical supplies, nutritional supplements, half a million masks and 15 tents will be parked where health centers have been destroyed.

With resources, 23,350 children and families were affected by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which rocked the southern, Nippon and Grand Annes sectors last Saturday, killing 2,189 people and injuring 12,000 and leaving 332 missing.

The needs of children and families affected by the earthquake and tropical storm continue to rise. The medical aid distributed by UNICEF this week is not enough. Homeless children and families are forced to sleep outside in the rain, the international agency said in a statement.

The quake was followed by more than 25 aftershocks, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale.

Many countries, including Cuba, have provided medical assistance to doctors in the country, as well as Venezuela, Chile, Panama, the United States, Germany, Japan and other countries.

For its part, the government did not want to make the mistakes of 2010, when a seven-magnitude earthquake devastated the capital and decided to focus its assistance on the Directorate of Civil Defense, which is dependent on the country’s departments, districts and communes.

However, the arrangement extends the suffering of those living in remote communes, many of whom have not yet received assistance, local officials warned.

The August 14 earthquake was caused by the Enriqueville-Planten Garden error, which was dormant for 240 years until the 2010 earthquake, causing more than 200,000 deaths and 1.5 million displaced people.

