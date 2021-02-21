February 21, 2021

United Airlines flight with engine problems littering Colorado neighborhood

Authorities say Saturday that large metal parts of a United Airlines plane fell from the sky and landed in an area outside the city of Denver, Colorado.

Although the debris caused some property damage, Broomfield police said no reports of injuries were available.

United Airlines said in a statement that “Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu had an engine failure shortly after takeoff, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency personnel as a precaution.”

The United States said there were no injuries and the plane was carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew.

The pilot of the plane said they were experiencing “engine failure” after reporting a “heavy platform” for air traffic control.

Emergency medical services were dispatched to the airport at the time of the incident.

Broomfield police have asked that people who find any aircraft debris not move or touch it.

The department said in a tweet that the National Transportation Safety Board “should allow all debris to be investigated.”

Kieran Cain, 46, of Broomfield, was playing basketball with his children at a nearby elementary school when he saw debris falling from the sky. “When they saw the goods falling down,” they soon took refuge under a nearby gazebo.

Some debris, pieces of metal scattered in one or two blocks, seem to have been written on by the plane.Kieran Cain

“We heard a huge surge and as we did that we saw a huge plume of smoke and then things started to fall from the sky,” he said. “That’s when I called 911.”

Cain then decided to drive to the spot where the debris appeared to be falling. “By the way, there was rubbish in the streets,” he said.

