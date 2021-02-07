University of Maine in Augusta U.S. News and World Reports ranked the best online projects in three categories

U.S. News & World Reports ranked the University of Maine (UMA) in Augusta as one of the nation’s best online bachelor’s, with a separate ranking for the best online bachelor’s and best online business bachelor’s.

“We are very proud to be recognized by the American press and world media,” UMA President Rebecca Wyke said at the UMA news release. “UMA has a 30-year history in distance education and we are constantly striving to innovate our online programs,” Wyk added. “With experienced teachers in distance learning methods and excellent student support programs, UMA students can be confident in gaining a high quality online learning experience.”

U.S. The News & World Report is based on statistical data collected from each company’s online specific bachelor’s degree questionnaires. Factors considered include teacher credentials and training, student services and technologies, and student involvement. More than 350 companies across the country participated in the American News and World Report survey.

“These rankings cannot be achieved without the extraordinary efforts of our faculty and student support experts,” said Joseph Sagas of UMA Provost. “During the recent online programming due to COVID-19, UMA was uniquely prepared to provide quality instruction to students learning remotely.”

UMA is a partner Minespark The initiative, by 2025, will have 60% of Maine education and labor credentials that will sustain Maine and its families successfully.

“Online programming is important to complete the degree of meeting the labor needs of the state,” said Jonathan Henry, vice president of UMA Admissions Management and Marketing. “Many of our students complete their college education, continue to work and fulfill family responsibilities. Providing classes in a variety of ways gives students the flexibility to meet competing demands against their time.”

UMA offers 41 degree programs, 28 of which are available entirely online. Some areas of online research include business administration, computer information systems, contemporary and popular music, cyber security, data science, mental health and human services, information and library science, forensic studies, public administration and RN to BSN.

In addition, UMA offers a number of individual courses in online formats as part of the other undergraduate program curriculum. Learn more at Uma.edu/online. In addition to the robust online program and services, UMA exists Two campus locations in Augusta and Bangor and eight regional UMA centers across Maine.

American News and World Report Rankings: www.usnews.com/education/online-education/university-of-maine-at-augusta …

UMA transforms the lives of students of all ages and backgrounds through access to high quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement and professional and liberal arts programs. Learn more at Uma.edu/online.