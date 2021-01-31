January 31, 2021

University of Missouri, Columbia College Online programs are rising in the US news rankings

Arzu January 31, 2021 2 min read

Higher education students come to online courses During infections, Improving online programs at colleges and universities.

Online undergraduate degrees at the University of Missouri are available in the U.S. News and World Report’s new rankings of online programs in colleges and universities jumped 85 places to 14th out of 337 companies. MU offers 16 online bachelor’s degrees.

The rankings list several MU and Missouri University organization programs and some programs at Columbia College.

Online master education programs at MU rose 45 places to 15th, the highest among Missouri schools.

Recognition is welcome, said Matt Kungel, chief online learning and technology officer at UM Systems.

“Each project has its own qualifications,” Kungel said. “Getting national recognition is very valuable.”

