Uruguay will not change its vaccination programs at the request of the WHO – MercoPress

Uruguay will not change vaccination plans despite WHO requests

Friday, August 6, 2021 – 08:00 UTC



“Negative, central,” Salinas responded to the WHO

Uruguay’s Health Minister Daniel Salinas on Thursday denied that his country would change the course of its vaccination campaign against the corona virus, although the World Health Organization (WHO) has asked countries with surplus vaccines to donate a third dose before using them.

“Negative, center,” Salinas said during a seminar on teen suicide, which is the nation’s leading cause of death for 15-24 year olds.

On Wednesday, the WHO called for a halt to the use of the third dose and the vaccination of adolescents in developed countries so that at least 10% of the population of each country will be vaccinated, creating a serious disease that protects those most at risk.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a suspension would allow at least 10% of the population of all countries to be vaccinated, while Israel, Germany and France, among others, announced plans for a third dose. Low-income countries have been given only 1.5 doses per 100 people due to supply shortages.

“I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the delta.

In the Democratic Republic of Haiti and Congo, no one received the two-dose vaccine. Our global data show that Indonesia, which has seen an increase in infections and deaths in recent months due to delta variation, has provided full vaccination to only 7.9% of its population.

Despite WHO requests, many countries are pursuing immunization programs for children and adolescents.

For example, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 30,000 patients between the ages of 12 and 17 were vaccinated in the first two days, and vaccines are available for those ages this week. Priority was given to comorbidities and health conditions.