A U.S. ambassador provides a snapshot of the growing mental crisis faced by U.S. ambassadors working in difficult positions abroad during the Govt-19 epidemic as the State Department struggles to vaccinate tens of thousands of dispersed personnel around the world. Vaccine.

Feb. 15 Cable, U.S. Ambassador to Kosovo Philip S. Written by Cosnet and obtained by NBC News, it describes the burning, isolation and mental challenges of working in one of Europe’s poorest countries. It also provides insight into the major challenges facing many foreign workers abroad.

A message sent throughout the agency called on Washington to help “the community close to the breaking point, 11 months after fleeing an epidemic that devastated this underdeveloped Balkan country.” The memo was first reported Issued by Politico.

“Persistent anxiety – for some community members, fear – refers to loneliness, segregation and loss of confidence. Post-leadership can and should do more locally to deal with depression,” Gosnet said. The impact of the epidemic will be profound on productivity. “

A State Department spokesman told NBC News that the U.S. embassy received just 23 percent of the amount needed to vaccinate its entire staff, including family members, interactive partners, contractors and local staff.

“If the department continues to receive only partial allocations, we will make decisions based on data when taking into account complex logistics considerations,” the foreign ministry spokesman said, citing factors including the disease burden, the number of positive cases and the quality of health.

The limited vaccine supply makes some diplomats feel that their domestic workers are preferred over those working abroad. According to a State Department spokesman, about 80 percent of the vaccine received so far has been sent to positions in the sector.

Pristina, the capital where Cosnet has been shut down, suffers from poor medical care, dangerous pollution and poor internet access, he said.

“It came to Pristina, I knew it would be a difficult post, but no one expected it to be an isolated tour and separated from friends and family,” Gosnet wrote. “Recognition that the epidemic has affected people worldwide does not diminish the psychological impact domestically.”

Cable describes the situation in which employees feel unsafe to leave their homes for basic needs such as groceries, more work and fewer employees, and some Americans working in the US in Kosovo simply cannot sustain current affairs. One person described their experience over the past year, stepping on the water and wondering when the lifeboats will arrive.

While Gosnet praised the State Department for “making tough choices on how to prioritize limited resources for its commitment to transparency”, he stressed the importance of looking beyond numbers.

“This is a human tragedy and its purpose cannot be fully appreciated without considering the full impact on our lives,” he wrote to his own staff about the impact of the Govt-19 epidemic. “This is not simply a series of binary questions: victim, whether or not; hospitalized, or not; dead or not. A quality perspective of infection is essential.”