US attacks Australia’s ‘extraordinary’ plan to pay for Google and Facebook messages | Media

The United States has urged the Australian government to repeal media laws that force technology companies such as Google and Facebook to pay news organizations to share their content.

The United States has said in a statement to the Australian Parliament that the proposed law is “unjustified”, “unbalanced” and could run counter to the US – Australia Free Trade Agreement.

Media laws impose mandatory rules of conduct on digital sites, which allow Australian media companies to negotiate personal and collective bargaining to determine the fees for displaying news content on Google Media Search and Facebook.

This allows news organizations and US technology companies to reach a final decision if they cannot agree at a reasonable price, and must provide the media with 14 days’ advance notice of algorithmic changes affecting their business.

These laws were tabled in Parliament in December and are currently before the Senate. A Submission The US Trade Representative’s Office told the panel that the proposed world’s first laws could have “harmful consequences.”

It called on the Australian government to abandon the project, arguing that direct intervention in the market to distribute advertising revenue was “extraordinary” and “an important step that needs to be carefully considered and justified”.

“In the United States ‘view, it is desirable to seek additional market research and advice to identify a particular market failure, even if it is a voluntary index, if not effective at first, and to participate in the process of regulating Australia’s regulatory framework by weighing participants’ preferences and providing evidence for or against specific projects” Says the submission.

“We respectfully request that Australia reconsider whether the law is necessary.”

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission was initially asked to create a voluntary code, but Federal Treasurer Josh Friedenberg called for a compulsory code following a sharp dive in advertising revenue in April 2020 and the closure of several regional newspapers in April.

The Mandatory Code has wide support from the Australian press, including the Guardian Australia.

When the mandatory code was first announced, the United States said the same thing it had previously submitted to the ACC.

When Assistant Trade Representative for Services and Investment Daniel Bahar and Assistant Trade Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific Carl Ehlers submitted to the Senate hearing, despite some changes to the proposed legislation, it did not “significantly address major U.S. concerns.”

The United States is concerned that the draft code provides for the broader choice of the Minister responsible for nominating a technology company to be subject to a highly recommended, burdensome code without first establishing a violation of existing Australian law or market failure. The submission law states that it is “designed specifically to target two U.S. companies (as a starting point).”

It also said that the process for determining compensation for news organizations was “fundamentally unbalanced” in favor of the media as a “priority treatment” because the arbitrator had to take into account the cost of news production and its value to the digital platform. – But the cost of directing and hosting content on digital sites and not the value it provides to the news organization.

The submission should consider whether allowing the US government to force an arbitration pay “urges Australia” would allow full compliance with Article 20.5 Australia-US Free Trade Agreement It “requires Australia and the United States to file appeals against administrative or bureaucratic decisions”.

The United States has said that allowing collective bargaining is “inappropriate” for the draft code, which was introduced to allow smaller media players to come together, saying it was “a departure from widely accepted competition policies”.

It said the rules that effectively prevent Google and Facebook from avoiding the bargaining process by displaying content from aggregating news sites were “disproportionate punishment”. It said the move would only apply to Australian media outlets.

“If it is necessary to avoid making any news-related content available in Australia in terms of the price of withdrawing from the Australian domestic news market, that price appears to be unreasonable and impractical,” the submission said.

The need for technology news organizations to compensate Australian news organizations, including international news outlets – will not be offset by foreign media outlets covering the same news “may raise concerns about Australia’s international trade obligations”

The requirement for technology companies to provide data on users accessing news content and advance notice of changes in the Privacy Policy is a violation of the Australia-US Free Trade Agreement. “With the significant backlog of the United States, we urge Australia not to pass this legislative proposal.”

Submissions to the Senate committee closed Monday. It is holding its first hearing on Friday.