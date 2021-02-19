US Attorney, FBI Investigates Cumo’s Handling of Nursing Home Deaths

The U.S. attorney in Brooklyn and the FBI have launched an initial investigation into how the New York government handled data on Andrew Cuomo’s management’s Govt-19 nursing home deaths.

After an early praise for his leadership when his government became America’s hub for epidemics, the governor is now handling allegations that he underestimates nursing home deaths.

In recent weeks, management has revealed that 15,000 long-term care residents have died, up from 8,500 previously revealed.

Spokesmen for the U.S. prosecutor in Brooklyn and the FBI declined to comment Wednesday night.

Albany Times Union The first news of the trial.

“As we have said publicly, the DOJ has been taking care of this for months. We have been cooperating with them and we will continue to do so,” the governor’s senior adviser, rich associate, said Wednesday night.

Last month, state Attorney General Lydia James issued a poor report, which said the state health department had underestimated the Govt-19 death toll in nursing homes by 50 percent.

Last week, Melissa Troza, Cuomo’s top aide, said the government had stopped publishing the full death toll in August for fear that President Donald Trump would use anti-Cumo information.

Federal investigators began asking questions after Trossa’s personal comments were made public to state lawmakers, according to those familiar with the matter.

Current and former law enforcement officers say investigators are at an early stage of their investigation and have made false reports on possible investigative avenues, any plans to finance the federal government or misuse federal funds.

“There are other investigative avenues, but these make sense based on what we know at the moment,” said Chuck Rosenberg, a former federal lawyer and NBC News legal analyst.

On Monday, the governor acknowledged that “things should be done differently” and stressed that “lessons need to be learned”.

“Looking back, should we have given more priority to fulfilling information requests? In my opinion, yes. That’s what created the vacuum,” Guomo said. “I want to let people know that these are the facts: everything that could be done was done.”

Democrats and Republicans are now said to be in New York To reconsider their decision To give Cumo emergency powers to fight the Govt-19 crisis.

New York was badly affected in the early days of the epidemic, which until recently led the country in Govt-19 deaths. As of Wednesday, it was 47,301, the second-highest number in California after 47,670 deaths, according to the latest NBC news reports.

While public health officials are trying to figure out how the corona virus spreads, most deaths in New York occurred in the early days of the epidemic.

The U.S. Eastern District is likely to hand over the investigation in part, as it is the mother-in-law of Derosa, an aide to Audrey Strauss Cuomo, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District, and she will have to withdraw herself and the office.

U.S. Attorney Southern District spokesman also declined to comment Wednesday night.