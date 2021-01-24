US carrier enters South China Sea amid Taiwan tensions

TAIPEI – The U.S. military said Sunday that a U.S. aircraft carrier led by Theodore Roosevelt had entered the South China Sea to promote “maritime independence”, raising tensions in Washington over tensions between China and Taiwan.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Saturday announced that the strike group had entered the South China Sea, the same day that Taiwan had invaded Chinese bombers and warplanes into its air defense identification zone near the Pradas Islands.

Eight Chinese bombers and four fighter jets entered the region, and sent missiles to “monitor” Taiwan’s air force infiltration, prompting the US State Department to urge China to stop putting pressure on Taiwan.

The U.S. military says a carrier strike group in the South China Sea, largely owned by China, has been called upon to carry out routine operations “to ensure maritime independence and build alliances to promote maritime security.”

“After traveling through these waters in my 30 years of life, it has been great to be back in the South China Sea, to carry out routine activities, to promote the freedom of the seas and to reassure allies and partners,” Rear Adma said. Doug Verisimo, Commander Strike Committee, was quoted as saying.

“As two-thirds of the world’s trade travels in this vital region, it is important that we maintain our presence and continue to promote rule-based order, which has allowed all of us to grow,” Verizimo said in the statement.

The announcement comes just days after US President Joe Biden took office.

Biden’s Secretary of State Anthony Blingen said in his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday that “there is no doubt that China poses the most important challenge to the United States of any country.”

China has repeatedly complained that U.S. naval vessels are approaching Chinese-occupied islands in the South China Sea with competing claims from Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan.

The U.S. report states that Theodore Roosevelt was accompanied by the Dichonderoga-Glass-guided missile USS Bunker Hill and the Orly Burke-Glass-guided-missile destroyers USS Russell and USS John Finn.

In a bold move on Friday, China authorized its Coast Guard to open fire on foreign ships and destroy structures that claim to have it, raising the possibility of clashes with regional maritime rivals.

The Coast Guard Act authorizes “to take all necessary measures, including the use of firearms, when national sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction are illegally violated by foreign organizations or individuals at sea.”

The law authorizes the Coast Guard to demolish other countries’ structures built on reefs and islands claimed by China and to seize or order foreign vessels entering China’s territorial waters illegally.