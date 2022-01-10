US dialogue without rejecting threats of sanctions against Russia

Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman said both her country and Russia were well aware of the other side’s concerns and priorities.

In that sense, Sherman reiterated that if the Eurasian country launches an invasion of Ukraine, US conditions will eventually improve as Russia takes “decisive action to defuse tensions”. To some extent the Kremlin denies and rejects.

Those costs, among other things, include major financial hurdles. 2 US Ambassador mentioned.

He said the United States was ready to discuss the future of some of the so-called Old Continent missile systems in connection with the Interim Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (INF), which was abandoned by former President Donald Trump (2012-2021). In 2018.

The meeting in Geneva, in the context of the Strategic Stability Dialogue, was agreed in June by President Joe Biden and his Russian envoy, Vladimir Putin, as a forum to directly address security concerns and final solutions to Washington and Moscow.

Sherman will then travel to Brussels, Belgium to brief North Nautical Agency (NATO) partners on bilateral talks with Russia.

The United States is ready to continue discussions on bilateral issues, but stressed that “negotiations on complex issues such as arms control cannot be completed in a few days or even weeks.”

As for Russia, key issues in the proposals for security guarantees were suspended at this Monday’s meeting, in praise of Eurasian Vice-Chancellor Sergei Ryapko.

However, the official considered the talks to be very concise and substantial and pointed out that there was an opportunity for Russian diplomats to present the logic and content of the draft agreements presented to the Washington and NATO leadership.

Political decisions will be made after talks with the military alliance on January 12 and a meeting with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe the next day.

Russia has made it clear how important it is for its country to obtain legal guarantees against NATO’s expansion and the deployment of offensive forces that can strike targets near its borders.

acl / dfm