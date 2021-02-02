US News 2021 Announces Best Hotel Rankings

Washington, February 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Global authority on ranking and consumer consulting in the U.S. News & World Report announced today The best hotels Ranking, it estimates more than 30,000 luxury hotels and resorts United States , Europe , Canada , Mexico , Bermuda And this Caribbean . Although global travel is limited, these hotels continue to operate at the apex of their class for luxury and hospitality – an acknowledgment made the most sense during these challenging times.

“Last year the travel industry faced many challenges, emphasizing the need to support and recognize hotels that continue to maintain exemplary standards,” he said. Zach Watson, U.S. Travel Editor at News. “This year’s list provides a reliable guide for travelers to use when planning their next trip, be it in a few months or next year.”

Four Seasons Resort Lawn Hawaii The number is 1 Best hotel United States , Attracts professionals and travelers with its many amenities ranging from beautiful pools and world-class golf courses to daily activities such as boating, beachfront yoga and cultural tours. Aqualina Resort & Residences on the beach at Sunny Islands Beach, Florida, No. 2 and The Peninsula Chicago ranks 3rd. These hotels stand out for their exceptional customer service, well-maintained grounds, luxury accommodation and a wealth of on-site amenities.

“The best hotels United States Guide Room offers everything from amenities to pool and spa features, allowing itchy people to leave their home offices and explore the country to start their next accommodation or vacation plan when they are comfortable, ”Watson said.

Travelers who want to focus on the outdoors on any future vacation (think: wide beaches, beautiful mountains and wide-open spaces) should check out the all-inclusive resorts and best resort rankings. The All-inclusive resorts in Mexico And The best all-inclusive resorts Caribbean The lists offer a road map for anyone who dreams of sipping Margarita on a white sandy beach, but find it difficult to parse through curly food plans and holiday packages. In the meantime Best Resorts United States And Best Resorts in Canada Lists world-class properties that offer everything from hiking and skiing to beaches, pools and water parks.

Sewell Blanc Saint-Bart Island France Is in St. Barts Best hotel Caribbean . In the meantime, Jade Mountain In St. Lucia Maintains first place The best all-inclusive resort Caribbean , Thanks to its wall-on-site food types and diverse dining options, its three-walled “sanctuaries” or rooms offer spectacular views of the Caribbean Sea and Pittsburgh.

For that The best hotels Mexico , Rosewood Mayagopa Carmen Beach The Grand Veloz Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen is known for its excellent customer service, gourmet food and refreshing spa services. The best all-inclusive resort Mexico .

The Ritz-Carlton Montreal is recognized Best hotel Canada , And Rosewood Bermuda tops the list this year The best hotels Bermuda List. Bristol Paris, From No. 3, came in first Best hotel Europe Celebrates the attention of its Parisian style rooms and staff by guests.

U.S. News uses a luxury hotel Method It combines each hotel’s industry awards with its star rating and guest reviews. COVID-19 data not included in U.S. News rankings. However, many of the major industry awards that make up the rankings take into account property cleanliness. U.S. The News Travel Team also provides information on how Corona virus infection changes hotel industry , Hotel cleaning protocols have been developed And Best Hotels for Long Workers . These rankings are based on the U.S. News Travel is the vertical part, which evaluates Best Holidays , Best Cruise Lines And Best Travel Reward Plans .

2021 US News Best Hotel Ranking

In United States

Four Seasons Resort Lawn Aqualina Resort & Beach Residence Peninsular Chicago Beverly Hills Hotel The Longham , Chicago

In Canada

The Ritz-Carlton Montreal Rosewood Hotel Georgia Phoco Island Inn The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto Fairmont Pacific Rim

In Mexico

Rosewood Mayagopa One & only Palmila Esperanza , Aberge Resorts Collection Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Petric Montage Los Cabos

In Caribbean

Sewell Blanc St.-Barth Isle de France Eden Rock – St. Parth Belmont Cape Zuluca Jade Mountain Torado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

In Bermuda

Rosewood Bermuda Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club Lauren in Pink Beach Fairmont Southampton Cambridge Beach Resort & Spa

In Europe

Bristol Paris Hotel de la Ville, a Rogo Forte hotel Badrut’s Palace Hotel Ashford Castle Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

