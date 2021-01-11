US trigger test: President-elect Biden pushes $ 2000 ‘trigger check’ for Americans | World News

Washington: Elected President of the United States Joe Biden Called for a $ 2,000 “ Trigger checks “For his fellow Americans, he argues that the current $ 6.00 corona virus relief fee is not enough to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.

Biden called the current $ 600 round of money “low fees” and said earlier last week that $ 2,000 checks would be issued “immediately” if his party took control of both parties. Congress .

Democrats now have a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate, and with Biden set to become the 46th president of the United States on January 20, the former vice president is likely to push for a new set of stimulus later in the month.

“$ 600 is simply not enough when you choose to pay rent or put food on the table. We need $ 2,000 trigger checks,” Biden said Sunday.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump Sent for a $ 2,000 check. In December, the House of Representatives also passed a bill. However, the move was thwarted by Republicans who had a majority in the chambers at the time.

Two Indo-US legislators, Congressman Row dear And Pramila Jayapal , Also demanded $ 2,000 incentive checks for Americans.

Biden is expected to present more details about his proposal next week. But he talks about moving quickly to get into the hands of $ 2,000 Americans.

In the wake of the unexpectedly bad December employment report, Biden called for new help, including raising trigger checks to $ 2,000 to reflect a decline in restaurant employment. President Trump signed the $ 900 billion relief bill last month, which includes extended unemployment benefits until mid-March – a deadline for lawmakers to move on to the next set.