US warns of possible corona virus after holiday trip | Corona virus

Public health experts are warning the United States to brace for another Govt-19 uprising following a holiday trip as the virus spreads unchecked across the country.

Traffic Safety Administration (DSA) officials screened 1.28 million passengers at US airports across the country on Sunday – the highest number of passengers since mid-March, Reuters Announced. Although this is about 50% fewer passengers than a single day in 2019, Sunday marked the sixth day in the previous 10 days that more than a million people traveled at airports alone.

“The reason I am concerned and concerned with my colleagues in public health is that we can better see Christmas, New Year, the uprising, and, as I have described, a post-season uprising. The scale of the cases we have experienced is very complex, “said Dr. Anthony Fossie, a top American epidemiologist. Said CNN

“We are at a very critical juncture.”

The most recent data from Johns Hopkins University show 19,145,982 cases and 333,140 deaths in the United States; Tennessee and California are the new U.S. Centers, 119.7 and 95.7 per 100,000, respectively.

New York City and the state, which brought the corona virus under control after the deadly fountain, also saw an improvement in events. Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio Announced 7.07% positive rate for the city’s seven-day average.

Some estimates predict U.S. deaths to reach 500,000 in the spring.

U.S. officials are also closely monitoring a corona virus mutation detected in parts of the UK. Strain is not likely to be caused by a serious illness – when they say there is no chance of resisting the vaccine, it seems more likely Contagious.

Beginning Monday, passengers entering the United States from the UK will be required to show a negative Govt-19 test within three days of boarding the flight following disease control and prevention centers. Order Last week, the AP noted.

Health officials Angels He said the number of COVID-19 cases in California continues to rise and that they are a test for new mutations. Dr. Peter Sin-Hong, professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, says, “I’m not surprised it’s already here.” Told ABC-7 News.

Meanwhile, the vaccine roll – which has already seen setbacks and controversies – is not expected to happen widely for months, so time relief still seems uncertain. Although the U.S. target under Operation Warp Speed ​​is expected to reach 20 million by the end of the year, only about 1.9 million people have received a jab. CNBC And KVIA.

Allegations of fraudulent vaccine distribution have already surfaced. New York state officials have announced a criminal investigation into a healthcare provider who allegedly “fraudulently obtained the Govt-19 vaccine, diverted it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines, and returned it to members of the public.” , ”According to New York Post.

President-elect Joe Biden has also warned that the US epidemic could get worse before it improves.

“I assure you of one thing about my leadership during this crisis: I’m going to tell it straight to you. I’m going to tell you the truth. Said.