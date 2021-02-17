US weather: Deadly freeze hits southern states, 20 dead, millions without power | U.S. News

A winter storm across the United States has left millions without electricity and killed at least 20 people.

The rare bout of freezing weather has knocked out electricity, closed stores, canceled flights and closed schools in large parts of the country, including New England and the Deep South, and freezing temperatures are yet to come.

Many cities experienced record lows. Minnesota-39C (-38F) and Sioux Falls in South Dakota, minus 26C (-14.8F). Omaha -30C (-22F), has enjoyed its coldest temperature for 25 years.

High frost temperatures are forecast as air-cold warnings are reached from Canada to Mexico.

Image:

A sign warns motorists following a sudden heavy snowfall in Madison, Wisconsin



Image:

A person leaves his tent during the record-breaking cold weather in Oklahoma City



The U.S. National Weather Service says more than 100 million Americans are currently under winter storm warning.

Texas is particularly badly affected Temperatures dropped to -22C (-7.6F) on Tuesday, Compared to the typical February average of 20C (68F) and 24C (75F) in central and southern regions.

The hurricane struck, killing three people, injuring 10, hitting a seaside town in North Carolina, and killing four family members in a Houston area home fire.

Deaths have also been reported in Tennessee, Kentucky and Louisiana. In all, at least 20 people are said to have died from causes including car accidents and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The freezing weather also threatened to destabilize the nation COVID-19 Attempts to vaccinate may result in government delays in vaccine exports.

Tuesday evening President Joe Biden He spoke with the governors of the affected states and promised emergency support.

The worst power outage occurred Texas, Where Mr Biden declared a federal emergency on Monday, Affecting more than two million homes and businesses.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



A slippery slope: Man struggles to clear the ice



More than 250,000 people lost power in some parts of Appalachia, and 200,000 were without electricity, following a snowstorm in northwestern Oregon, poweroutage.us.

Applications from Minnesota to Texas enabled rolling blinds to ease the load on electrical grids.

The storm has reached as far south as Mexico, where four million people have lost electricity.

Rafael Lemitrey, a spokeswoman for Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo, said a public health facility lost power early Monday morning, forcing Texas County to administer more than 8,000 doses of Corona virus vaccine in the wake of the failure of its backup generator.

District officials distributed perishable quantities at three hospitals, Rice University and the district jail.

More than 400,000 volumes expected Tuesday will not arrive until at least Wednesday due to the storm, Texas officials said.