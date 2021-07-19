USA: Rise of COVID worries Director of Public Health

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in each state, millions of people remain unaffected and the highly contagious variant of the corona virus is spreading rapidly, the U.S. Director of Public Health said Sunday.

Despite the widespread availability of vaccines, Dr. Vivek Murthy has painted a confusing picture of what the future may bring, noting that almost all COVID-19 deaths currently occur among tens of thousands of unvaccinated people.

“I’m worried about things to come, because cases are on the rise, especially among unannounced people. However, if you are vaccinated, you are well protected against being admitted to hospital and dying. Union “told the program.

COVID-19 cases in the United States rose by 17,000 nationwide last week, the first time since a 14-day late fall, and historically followed an increase in deaths from the disease. Most of the problems are driven by the delta variation, which was first detected in India and then affected Britain and other countries, Murthy said.

Although the number of illnesses and hospitalizations in the United States was much lower than the number recorded at the worst stage of the epidemic earlier this year, Murthy pointed to the need to convince people to get vaccinated as the situation worsens. .

“The quickest and most effective way we can get out of this epidemic,” he commented.

About 186 million Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but 90 million who can do so have not yet been vaccinated. Authorities are trying to quell the rejection among some to get vaccinated, especially conservative white people living in rural areas, but it is not clear how to do this. So in the meantime, neglected public health measures have been reactivated in some places.

In Las Vegas, some resorts and casinos have to re-mask their employees in response to a recommendation made by health officials amid an increase in COVID-19 in Nevada, the fifth-largest state in the country. Per person in the last two weeks.

On Saturday night, Los Angeles County re-established the rules that required everyone to wear masks inside public buildings. In the San Francisco Bay Area, one of the highest vaccination rates in California, health officials have recommended that everyone wear masks back inside buildings, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

But in Alabama, COVID-19 hospitals have more than doubled in a month, with only a third of the population fully vaccinated, and officials across the state have refused to re-establish restricted health standards and use incentives such as lotteries to promote vaccinations.

“The best we can do is encourage everyone to use their common sense, to take personal responsibility and to keep themselves and their families safe,” Governor Kay Ivy told reporters last week.