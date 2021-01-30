UT Dallas’s online shows are at the top of the nation in the US news rankings – News Center

Student involvement, reputation and student services and technology that facilitates distance education are some of the factors that have helped Naveen Jindal School of Management’s online graduate programs to excel in the country. U.S. News and World Report.

The Naveen Jindal School of Management The University of Texas at Dallas is one of only two new online rankings – and several online specialty rankings – for the higher education elite. U.S. News and World Report.

Released on January 26th, the ranking puts Jindal School’s online graduate programs in the top 10 in the country, including four specialties U.S. News Listed this year.

“It’s a good result, I’m happy,” he said Dr. Hassan Birkul |, Concept leader and dean of Jindal School. “Our position is always focused on the process and the hope that the results will be followed. This new ranking ensures that we are on the right track as online programs play such an important role in higher education during global epidemics.”

Over the past year, teachers and administrators have implemented a variety of online graduate programs and other virtual initiatives that have facilitated distance education for students, while COVID-19 numbers have begun to climb. New programs in Management Science, Business Analysis And Supply chain management Led to.

Other initiatives such as Virtual interviewing and networking workshops, The JSOM Question Table And Jindal School exercises Business Contact Center, Helped graduate and undergraduate students stay together when they were socially distant.

“I had a lot of professors and classes that I found to be incredibly beneficial, thought-provoking and intelligent,” said Garrett Brown, who graduated in December. Master of Business Administration from Jindal School Online Program And Collins works at Aerospace as Senior Contract Project Manager in the company’s Mission Systems division. “I also appreciate how great the school has done from an online and part-time perspective.”

Garrett Brown MBA’20

Although he worked full-time, U.T. The Dallas and Jindal School “made the experience exceptional,” Brown said.

For rankings, U.S. News Measurements were used, including student involvement, peer reputation, and student services and technology to facilitate distance education, as well as faculty credentials / training to provide online education. The 2021 edition offers the highest number of online degrees in the history of publishing, with an estimated 1,641 master’s programs.