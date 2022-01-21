Venezuela and Russia have agreed to strengthen their strategic alliance

Presidents Nicolas Maduro and Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation to reconsider the status of bilateral cooperation.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that trade between Venezuela and Russia has increased by 12%. Release It reviews a telephone conversation between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin the previous day.

“Venezuela and Russia’s heads of state have taken the lead in multidimensional cooperation, highlighting a 12% increase in bilateral trade,” Caracas said in a statement.

For his part, Maduro highlighted on Twitter that cooperation with Russia was “at the highest level” in various strategic areas and that this relationship was strengthened by the “unbreakable union” between the two peoples.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has also stressed this The leaders talked about the progress of cooperation From various fields such as tourism, health, military; And highlighted the implementation Skyway Caracas – Moscow in 2021, as well as others Traditions Tourism that connects the two countries directly.

According to the official speech, Venezuelan President Caracas thanked Russia for its support Fight the infection By supporting the direct distribution of Kovit-19 Vaccines, As well as various medicines to serve the people of Venezuela.

Maduro expressed his solidarity with Russia and rejected the “propaganda of provocations and manipulations” currently being waged against Moscow.

For its part, the Russian Foreign Ministry Reported President Putin supports efforts by Venezuelan authorities to strengthen their sovereignty.

The Russian president also stressed the importance We must continue to cooperate in the fight against Govt-19, Including the supply of Russian vaccines to Venezuela and the need to intensify Russian-Venezuelan relations at various levels.