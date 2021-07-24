July 24, 2021, 12:26 AM

Authorities and Venezuelans today pay tribute to Liberator Simon Bolivar (1783-1830) on the occasion of his 238th birthday in Caracas, July 24 (Prinza Latina).

The commemorative event will culminate tonight in the Rios Reina room of the Spanish Theresa David Morales and his cast Theresa Carreno Theater, with a play dedicated to Venezuela’s hero and South American independence.

David Morales’ La Oprah Detral Invitco will feature the invincible cast of Spanish and Venezuelan dancers and musicians. Unified by the magic and historical power that our father Bolivar represents, ‘President Nicolas Maduro announced earlier this week.

Similarly, the National Assembly (Parliament) of Venezuela approved an agreement for 238 years after the birth of the Liberator, in which it recognized the desire to promote and practice its ideology in matters of sovereignty, equality and fraternity among nations.

The legislature expressed solidarity with other countries in the region that have been the victims of US sieges, sanctions and invasions, according to a press release issued on the parliamentary website, “with the understanding that Venezuela is home to the United States.”

In a formal session of the legislature, Deputy Jason Leonardo Alvarado said Bolivar provides an inspiration for the struggle of the current generation in Venezuela.

Opposition leader Jose Gregorio, in turn, argued that Korea’s Liberation Day should be used as an opportunity to unite the people of Venezuela, leaving differences behind.

Born in Caracas on July 24, 1783, Simon Bolivar embraced political and military life until he became one of the most important figures in the South American independence movement against Spanish colonial rule.

msm / wup