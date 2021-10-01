Venezuela exits the “Visa Lottery” for 2023

The U.S. government has announced that Venezuela and Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador and Haiti will begin accepting “Visa Lottery” applications related to the 2023 fiscal year from October 6. Honduras, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

The registration period for this annual draw ends on November 9, and will issue 55,000 visas for legal permanent residence or “green card” that fiscal year.

11 million and 14 million citizens of countries in Washington are participating, and they can submit their applications for free on the U.S. State Department website.

This year, citizens of Canada, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and its territories except the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland are also excluded.

Sweepstakes rules exclude countries that have sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the United States in the past five years, and open participation of citizens of countries with historically low immigration rates.

This year’s draw has a particular meaning, with US President Joe Biden lifting restrictions on the project and immigration bans, generally ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

In 2017, Trump instituted a series of measures to prevent citizens of a Muslim-majority country from entering the country, eventually imposing restrictions on immigration from eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, and North Korea. , Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen.

Shortly after taking office on January 20, Biden issued an edict ending “discriminatory videos of entry into the United States.”

According to the State Department, tens of thousands of visa applications were rejected in fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019, in application of the rules imposed by Trump.

The Visa Lottery was established by the 1990 law and is targeted at applicants who meet certain requirements such as high school education, at least two years of work experience and a clean record of criminal activity.