Venezuela has called on Selak to face unilateral coercion

Buenos Aires, -. Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Felix Placencia today called on the Latin American and Caribbean states (CELAC) to unite to counter unilateral action by the United States and its allies.

During his address to the XXII Foreign Ministers’ Summit in Argentina, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister condemned the intensification of the blockade against member states amid the crisis facing the world over the Covit-19 epidemic.

He recalled that his country had been a victim of Washington’s punitive measures for more than a decade.

“Again, our call is that we join forces in condemning the unilateral coercive actions of the members of Selak. It is incomprehensible that at this time in the global context of the epidemic unilateral sanctions and the siege against the fraternal nations will re-emerge,” he said.

He also thanked Cuba for its co-operation in health matters and for its co-operation in the preparation of three anti-Govt drugs for the region of Mexico and Argentina to combat Govt-19 by providing vaccines. .

In another order, he reiterated his plan to create Selak’s headquarters, which would further strengthen and consolidate the regional apparatus at every serious moment of the threat to peace and harassment by governments. .

He called for strengthening relations with other countries, such as China and India, and with organizations such as the African Union, in view of the need to improve economies under the current conditions, to pursue co-operation and regional cooperation.

Similarly, he highlighted the mission of Mexico during his interim presidency, in which he best described its mission and highlighted the many achievements of that stage.

He praised the initiative of the late founding presidents Fidel Castro (1926-2016), Hugo Chavez (1954-2013) and Nestor Kirschner (1950-2010), and promised that the unity and cooperation achieved without them would not have been possible this decade.

Placencia concluded his speech by predicting the success of Arkhemtina, who assumed leadership of the organization and expressed his hope that it would give continuity and coordinate the mechanism of this political agreement.