Venezuela: Nicolas Maduro accuses Ivan Duke of inciting racism against Venezuela | The world

Chairman of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, The Colombian president accused Wednesday, Evan Duke, To promote “racism” against immigrants from the Caribbean, he said, “leading to the killing and disappearance of thousands of Venezuelans in Colombia.”

Who promoted this hatred of hatred and exclusion that led to the killing and disappearance of thousands of Venezuelans in Colombia? Who? State of Colombia, Mr. Ivan Duke, Colombian paramilitaries, is complicit in the extremist rights of Colombian right (…) Julio Borges, (Juan) Quito and Leopoldo Lopez. Said Mature During government action.

Mature He reiterated that his government would file a complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the Duke for the “persecution” and “destruction” of Venezuelan immigrants after he was accused of killing two young men in a neighboring country.

Charge against Duke According to the president, the deaths of two young men – a minor and another 18 – last Friday, after their arrest, led to the disappearance of “more than 860 Venezuelan immigrants” in the Norde de Santander field, and in Colombia, when they robbed a shop in Tibet.

Mature He explained that the reason for the complaint was “persecution of Venezuelan immigrants, incitement to hatred, disappearances, forced disappearances, thousands of Venezuelans murdered in Colombia, for hatred.”

“The government has decided to take action in this matter and the charge of crimes against humanity will be made against Ivan Duke before the ICC.” Confirmed again.

In this regard, the Venezuelan President called on Venezuelan immigrants to return to their homeland.

“Wherever they are, their land, their homeland opens its hands to get them when they want to return,” the president said, “planning Velsula a la Patria” stressing that Venezuelan citizens will be empowered to return to Colombia. Peru and chilli.

On October 7, Maduro promised to strengthen in November and December, the program he launched in September 2018, to facilitate the return of migrants affected by foreigners to the receiving countries.

