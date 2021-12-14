Venezuelan President in Cuba for ALBA-TCP Summit – Escomprey

In his first words at the Jose Marti International Airport, the Venezuelan president recalled that 27 years ago, Commanders Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro hugged each other here.

Nicolas Maduro Moros, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, arrives in Havana this Friday night to attend the Bolivarian Alliance for the People (ALBA-TCP) Summit to be held this Tuesday. . He described it as a summit of union, unity and brotherhood.

In his first words of respect to the Minister of Higher Education Jose Ramon Zaporido at the Jose Marti International Airport, the President of Venezuela recalled that 27 years ago, Generals Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro hugged each other.

“It was an embrace that established this time of change,” he stressed. He described the alliance that the two leaders have formed as an alliance for our people, for peace, unity, solidarity, true unity, to create a new world from our identity and diversity.

He highlighted how the ALBA countries were able to control COVID-19, pointing out that this was the first summit to discuss the post-epidemic economic, political and social agenda and launch a strong and united 2022. People of the region.

Hours before, attend more regional meetings, Venezuela’s Minister of People’s Foreign Affairs Felix Placencia has arrived, Carlos de Cespedes Pitra, director of the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s South America, said on social networking site Twitter.

Since Sunday, senior officials from member states, especially heads of state and government, have been in Havana this Monday, where Deputy Foreign Minister Josephine Vidal Ferrero reported to local media. “Glad to welcome our Latin American and Caribbean brothers here again in Cuba”.

Commenting on the ALBA-TCP Summit, he assured that “this will be a good opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to unity and integration and to share our views and ideas on the development and partnership of our nations in the current context.