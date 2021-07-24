July 24, 2021, 11:13 amCaracas, July 24 (Prensa Latina) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro today praised the legacy of liberator Simon Bolivar (1783-1830) and the validity of his ideology, on the occasion of the 238th anniversary of his birth.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the president stressed that Venezuela’s freedom fighter has the greatest message about the reality and dreams of the South American nation.

“238 years after his birth, Seaman Bolivar is back to ride firmly in every corner of the country and turn his struggle into a moral force of the present and the future,” the head of state stressed on the communications site.

In turn, Sacha Lorendi, Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance of our US-People Trade Agreement (Alpha-TCP), confirmed that the doctrine of Simon Bolivar is still in place.

The struggle for freedom and sovereignty must be waged every day. Our ally Bolivarian is, therefore, incredibly anti-imperialist. Gloria is a politician, said the head of the integration mechanism on her Twitter account.

This week, Venezuela’s National Assembly (parliament) approved a treaty for 238 years since the birth of liberator Simon Bolivar, in which it recognized the desire to promote and practice his ideology of sovereignty, equality and fraternity among nations.

In a statement on the parliament’s website, the legislature expressed solidarity with other countries in the region that have fallen victim to US sieges, sanctions and invasions, “in the sense that the United States is home to Venezuela.” .

Born in Caracas on July 24, 1783, Simon Bolivar embraced political and military life until he became one of the most important figures in the South American independence movement against Spanish colonial rule.

