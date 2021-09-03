Venezuela’s Electoral Authority welcomes political dialogue process – Prinza Latina

In a statement, the parties involved in the CNE concert pledged that “the Constitution promises to pursue a peaceful agreement with full respect for their self-determination, which will allow the country to stabilize.”

These talks represent important values ​​of our republican life such as dialogue, political understanding, peace, social good, diversity and diversity, which are a form of our sovereignty and our freedom of the electoral system.

Venezuela’s Electoral Authority highlighted the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on August 13 between the Bolivian government and the opposition Platoform Unitaria.

As a result of lengthy dialogue, negotiation and agreement between the parties, this document established the agenda of the negotiating table to achieve the principles of political, economic and social understanding under the protection of the Constitution.

The appointment last May of the Electoral Commission’s new order by the legislature has already demonstrated a willingness to reach a national consensus, expressed in political actors who are part of the Special Commission for Dialogue, Peace and Reconciliation. .

Venezuela’s representatives and opposition parties will seek to agree on their positions on political rights, election guarantees and the timetable for observable elections.

Similarly, the parties will address the elimination of coercive measures, the restoration of rights to property, the abandonment of violence and the implementation, monitoring and verification of response and consent to victims.

In the heat of the dialogue process in Mexico, the united parties on the Unity Platform announced this week that they would abandon the deviation route and express a desire to run in the November 21 regional and municipal elections.

Mem / Wup