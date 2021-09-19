VI Summit of Heads of State and CELAC Government (+ PDF)

Mexico’s Secretary of State Marcelo Abbott announced the agreements at an initial meeting of heads of state and government at the Sixth Summit of the Latin American and Caribbean (Selak) Community at a news conference this Saturday. Saturday.

“Despite the existing differences, they are serious, important, the meeting was reached and many important decisions were adopted,” Ebard said.

The diplomat commented at the end of the meeting The declaration of 44 points, taken weekly negotiations, collected the views of each member state and their positions.

The Mexican Foreign Minister also noted the special declarations adopted as such a regional body The end of the economic blockade on Cuba or the Malvina issue or climate change summit Cop26 will be held in Glasgow.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrader, who chaired the meeting, said in his final statement that it was not necessary to read the authorized statements, but that the 44 declarations, which are important in the hands of the Mexican Declaration and key figures, each referred to an important topic.

Except that the document would be public at the time, he explained it The result of a common work over several months and its preparation and approval by integrating the single voice of nations.

He announced that there would be special reports on the same day of the summit highlighting the need to put an end to the economic blockade against Cuba and others known for the $ 15 million disaster relief fund. For your start.