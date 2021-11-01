Vietnam and the United Kingdom have signed multi-million dollar agreements

The signing of the documents was witnessed in person by the Prime Minister of Vietnam Fammin Sin, who is on a working visit to the European country and is attending the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland.

Among the deals, a $ 300 million deal was signed between the Vietnamese bank HDBank and the Affinity Investment Fund, implementing a sustainable development and adaptation plan for the event globally.

Another is a letter from the Forest Service asking for funding to join a coalition focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Meanwhile, Vietjet Airlines and Rolls-Royce Group have signed an agreement to supply $ 400 million worth of machinery and services to the Vietnamese company.

Other agreements are related to cooperation in agriculture, energy, health, technology transfer in land management, education, human resource training and environmental protection.

Of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Vietnam is the UK’s second largest trading partner, accounting for 3.1 per cent of its exports. In turn, the European country is Hanoi’s third largest trading partner on the Old Continent.

After the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Minh Chin will pay an official visit to France, another key partner of Indochina, from November 3-5.

mem / asg