Voluntary charities condemn speculation and high prices in the anticoagulant vaccine market

Many international NGOs have condemned the monopoly of large pharmaceutical companies, which are forecasting multi-million dollar profits, while random distribution continues. According to Oxfam, the monopoly of vaccines costs at least five times as much to vaccinate the world against.

In the midst of the epidemic, Pfizer, the company that makes one of the Govt vaccines through Bioendech, rubbed its hands, Global sales in 2021.5 Expected to reach 33.5 billion.

According to the AFP, international NGOs, including Oxfam, condemn the rapid profits of some organizations and, on the other hand, the lack of vaccines in countries such as Tunisia and Senegal where the epidemic is exacerbated, which explains the global access to these drugs.

According to Oxfam Interman of Spain, 85 doses are used per 100 people in the European Union, compared to four in Africa.

Last month, Imperial College London already cited the profit margins of companies such as Pfizer and Moderna in a report. Evaluated According to UNICEF, the actual cost of producing a single dose of vaccine is between 60 cents and two euros, with states buying them for 12 to 25 euros.

Beatrice Knowles, a lawyer and head of the civic area, denounced Oxfam Interman, a non-profit organization, for violating the costs. “An element that needs to be pointed out first Lack of transparency on the part of pharmaceutical companies regarding cost, but how these prices are negotiated between states and pharmaceutical companies. ”, he said.

“It simply came to our notice then Additional cost, which varies between countries. This multiplies the basic production cost by four to 24, which is $ 1.2 per dose. We have the example of the EU: the additional cost is estimated at 31 billion euros, which equates to 19% of the EU budget, ”he added.

The example of Colombia is astonishing. The South American nation will pay twice as much as the United States for the modern vaccine against Govt-19.

“Kovacs’ global mechanism, designed to make it easier for the majority of people to access and sell the vaccine, costs five times more than what it costs to produce.”Added the Oxfam manager.

Instead, AstraZeneca or other labs like Johnson & Johnson sell their vaccines at a cost. A vaccine from an Anglo-Swedish laboratory is priced at two to five dollars, according to a UNICEF summary panel. Significant price differences for each dose sold by country.

However, Moderna and Pfizer won the trade war in many states because of their mass production and the efficiency of their products. For access to vaccines in developing and poor countries, Oxfam recommends Raise the patent for vaccines.

There are more than 100 countries that support the temporary issuance of patents. The siege comes from the European Union, the United Kingdom and Germany, ”Novels said.

In the short term, the NGO recommends sharing the technology so that other countries and other organizations can mass-produce vaccines.