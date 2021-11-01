State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Rome on October 30, 2021 (local time).

Over the past two months, Wang Yi has said that President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin have engaged in intense “cloud exchanges” and attended via video link to diplomatic missions in other countries. To each other, it effectively promoted practical cooperation between the two countries and actively guided important international agendas. China is ready to work with Russia on the next stage of high-level exchanges between the two sides, following the direction and course dictated by the diplomacy of the Heads of State, with a view to further enhancing Sino-Chinese relations. .

Wang Yi said China welcomes President Vladimir Putin’s claim that China is Russia’s most trusted and comprehensive strategic cooperation partner and is ready to work with Russia to build a new type of international relations and a community of common law. Humanity, raising the flag of diversity, adhering to the right course and resisting wrong attitudes such as “small circles”, “false democracy” and “new Cold War”.

Sergei Lavrov said the recent frequent talks between the two heads of state had brought Russia-China relations to a new historical height. Russia is ready to work together with China to actively implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders and to prepare for the regular meetings of the two leaders and the Prime Ministers of the two countries. Countries, in order to promote greater results in cooperation in various fields.

Both parties agreed to strengthen the co-ordination and coordination of measures aimed at preventing the spread of Govt-19 and the prevention of epidemics. At the same time, they will actively provide facilities for the exchange of people and businesses under conditions that normalize the prevention and control of infection.

The two sides agreed to continue strengthening cooperation and cooperation in the multilateral framework such as the United Nations (UN) and the Twenty20 (G20) to collectively safeguard the principles of international relations and rights and the legitimate interests of the two countries.

China’s acceptance of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) presidency the following year was acknowledged by both sides as an opportunity to further deepen BRICS cooperation.

The two sides agreed to co-operate between China and the Joint Security Agreement (CSTO) and to strengthen ties and co-operation on issues such as the Afghanistan issue and the Iranian nuclear issue in an effort to jointly maintain regional security and stability.

Both sides expressed grave concern about the establishment of a tripartite defense alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, i.e. its plan to cooperate on AUKUS and nuclear submarines, and that AUKUS is a regular military base, and that the creation of “small circles” by these three countries promotes peace and cooperation. Exceeds the course of time marked by the search for growth, which is unpopular and can lead to failure.

In response to the so-called “Leaders for Democracy” conference, both sides expressed their views to the international community and explained their correct views on democracy, development and human rights. Wang Yi stressed that democracy is the common value of all mankind and the right of the people of all nations, rather than the patents of a small number of nations. Forcing other countries to accept a unilaterally recognized democracy will be opposed and fail due to lack of coordination. It is a common undemocratic practice to label “dictatorship” in order to pursue various avenues of attaining democracy.

The two sides agreed to maintain strategic relations, to reconsider bilateral cooperation in a timely manner, to coordinate bilateral positions and to coordinate joint efforts.