Want to go to Nicaragua without a visa? Here are the requirements for Cubans!

Since last November 22, Nicaragua has offered Cubans the opportunity to travel to Nicaragua without a visa.

This Monday, from the presidency of Daniel Ortega, the good news came that the Cuban people have a new goal to travel without a visa. Undoubtedly, the scoop filled the Antilles with emotion as it marked another opportunity to make trips between the island and the United States.

However, it should be noted that Cubans must meet certain requirements and requirements of the Central American country to travel to Nicaragua without a visa. So, if you are considering the possibility of going to this country, take advantage of this exemption and keep these guidelines in mind.

First, travelers are required to have a valid and current travel document when entering the country. In other words, to travel to Nicaragua without a visa, a Cuban passport is valid for at least six months.

Similarly, considering the epidemic situation caused by the corona virus, it is necessary to follow the orders of the Nicaraguan health authorities. In this sense, passengers should be provided with a PCR with a negative result; Valid up to 72 hours prior to flight.

Additional requirements for Cubans traveling to Nicaragua without a visa

In addition, Cubans wishing to enter Nicaragua without a visa must consider other requirements for entry into the country. The truth is, Nicaraguan authorities are demanding that a kind of request be made to authorize entry into the country.

However, there is no reason to worry or alert as it is a quick and easy process that can be done online. Therefore, interested parties should only log in to the official Nicaraguan Migration Portal Fill out the form available For this.

Similarly, in order to be authorized to enter Cubans without a visa, it is necessary to consider that they will carry out this procedure seven days before departure.

In connection with the requested information, the Nicaraguan authorities will be required to provide personal data and details of your activities within the country. Required personal information includes name, surname, date of travel, flight, passport number; And others.

Finally, keep in mind that Cubans planning to enter the country for tourism or shopping reasons have the potential to travel to Nicaragua without a visa. As a result, in cases other than those mentioned above, travelers are required to apply for a visa according to their case.

As a result, we recommend that travelers consult Nicaraguan authorities on the issuance of other types of visas.

If you want to take advantage of this and find the connection between Cuba and the United States in Nicaragua, you need to keep the news up to date. Therefore, when you register on the DimeCuba list, we provide you with the information you need and let you know when flights to these destinations depart.

Do you dare

I love to register!

More news from Cuba

DIMECUBA es una empresa para llamar a cuba, con promociones en Recargas Cubacel. Además ofrece el servicio de viajes y envíos a Cuba. Dirección: 3750 W 16th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33012, Estados Unidos. Horario: lunes a viernes de 10:00 a 20:00 y sábado de 9:00 a 17:00. Teléfono: +1 786-408-2088.

If you like these Cuba News, Denote 5 stars: