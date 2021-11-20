Warn of changes in atmospheric layers due to global warming

Data published in the journal Science Advances show that the boundary between those layers closest to Earth is rising in the Northern Hemisphere.

The first is 15 kilometers thick in Ecuador and nine kilometers thick at the poles, and is where life forms on the planet.

In the second case, it is located at an altitude of about 50 km, where the ozone layer is located, which provides protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

The boundary between them is called the trophobus and the temperature does not decrease with elevation, but indicates an increasing line.

Scientists at the University of Toronto in Canada and the National Center for Atmospheric Research in the United States (NCAR) have confirmed that trophobes have been growing at 80 to 50 meters per decade for 40 years, and that the range varies depending on the equipment used. Measurement.

GPS satellite networks are rising by 70 to 80 meters a decade, while the IGRA network of two hundred radiozone stations puts it at about 50 meters, the release said.

Jane Liu of the Canadian Center for Advanced Studies warned that between 1980 and 2020, tropical temperatures increased, mainly from 2000, and that the stratosphere collapsed due to changes in the stratosphere.

Bill Randall, NCAR’s chief researcher in atmospheric chemistry and senior author of Liu’s research, said the findings were limited to the northern hemisphere because of a reliable network of radiozones.

“We expanded the study using global GPS data, which we began collecting in 2002. They fit in well with each other radiosounds. In principle, we added global GPS results, and they showed the lowest elevation of trophobes in the southern hemisphere,” Randall explained.

They withdrew the measurements from the final study because other events might interfere. Above the stratosphere are the mesosphere, thermosphere and exosphere layers, where the boundaries with space are blurred, although little is known about what happens in them, the new study confirms the contraction in the first two, he added.

“I think the height of the stratosphere (upper part of the stratosphere) has been reduced, but I don’t think anyone has studied it,” the expert said.

acl / nmr