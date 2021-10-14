Warning: The number of weapons seized by the DSA at airports has surpassed the 20-year record

Of agents Traffic Safety Administration (TSA) 4,495 captured Guns In the 9 months of the year at the airport security checkpoints, the captured record was broken Weapons 20 years.

Findings are rare, but have increased significantly, The company said. Not allowed Guns This includes passengers in an airplane’s cabin and with concealed weapons permits.

So far in 2021, agents have discovered 11 Weapons In a carry-on package for every million passengers tested. When the previous year’s record of 4,432 guns was set in 2019, the ratio was 5 Guns For every million passengers tested.

It is not clear whether passengers are more clueless or irresponsible, officials say, or more precisely what caused the increase. A decade ago, agents discovered 1,320 Guns In travelers in a year, step DSA.

“The amount of guns our DSA officers have at the airport checkpoints is alarming,” the administrator said DSA, David Begoske. “Guns, especially mounted guns, pose an unnecessary risk at checkpoints, leaving no space in the passenger cabin of the aircraft and representing a very costly mistake for passengers attempting to board a plane with them.”

Agents were captured Weapons At 248 airports, step DSA. The top 10 airports are:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (391)

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (232)

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (168)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (147)

Nashville International Airport (115)

Denver International Airport (107)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (107)

Salt Lake City International Airport (90)

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (90)

Dallas Love Field (88)

Property laws Guns Will vary depending on the state and local government. Passengers can follow proper baking instructions Weapons Notify your airline of checked luggage and luggage at check-in.

The DSA Indicates what laws travelers need to know Guns State and local officials, at each point of the trip, ensure that they carry firearms in accordance with applicable law before departure.

Airlines may have additional requirements to travel Guns And ammunition, so passengers should also contact their airline regarding air traffic policies before arriving at the airport.

You may also be interested in:

– How Sweden became a hub for gun deaths in Europe

– New Texas law allows guns to be carried without training or background testing

– Biden to strengthen police and gun control to reduce crime