Washington is moving in unison to bypass the Corona virus relief package

WASHINGTON – Democrats controlled by the president and Congress were pushed forward on Friday with efforts to approve a large Govt-19 relief package that includes 1,400 checks, unemployment benefits and money to help distribute vaccines.

“I know some in Congress know we’re already done to deal with the crisis,” President Joe Biden said in a speech outlining the need for a U.S. recovery plan after meeting with Democratic leaders in Congress.

“That’s not what I see. I see so much pain in our country. A lot of people are out of work, a lot of people are hungry,” Biden continued, “I’m going to act, I’m going to act fast.”

Democrats welcomed the idea of ​​working with Republicans, but made it clear Friday that they would be willing to act without them – not caring about cutting the $ 1.9 trillion plan to gain bipartisan support.

As some lawmakers have argued, Biden said he would not reduce the size of direct trigger checks and reaffirmed his commitment to go “bigger” than putting the “declining” plan at risk.

Biden criticized the Republican Party’s argument that the country could not risk incurring debt, saying “we have no money … real or necessary” to alleviate the suffering of the American people.

“We have the resources,” Biden said. “We have to choose to use them.”

In the early hours of Friday, the Senate voted 51-50, saying Republicans could not block the budget vehicle for $ 1.9 trillion in aid. The House approved it by a 219-209 vote in the afternoon, instructing Congress to expedite a bill.

One party, known for its separatism and dissent, quickly merged with the need to go big in this regard, haunted by memories of 2009, when many economists said the recovery plan was too small for the extent of the financial crisis facing the country.

“During this terrible crisis, we have taken a huge step forward to begin to fulfill our promise to the American people that a Democratic Senate, a Democratic House and President Biden will move them from their backs,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN. Y after breaking with Vice President Kamala Harris to approve the budget resolution.

The rush was heightened by the news of the Anemia Employment Report on Friday, which showed that just 49,000 jobs had been added in January. Democrats say they have an obligation to act fast, and many believe they will pay a political price for less distribution than to spend more money.

“It is very clear that our economy is still in trouble,” Biden said of the employment report.

The chances of a remote set earlier this week received a boost, according to Chambers’ most conservative Democrat Sen. Joe Munchin, D.S.W. “

But he added, “I want it to be two-party.”

While Biden and party leaders say they are still open to Republican support, they say the two sides are less important than the object. Some of the 10 GOP senators who met with Biden to discuss the $ 618 billion project say they see writing on the wall.

A member of the group is Sen. of South Dakota. Mike Rounds said the Democrats had “made their decision” to go it alone and “we have to deal with it.”

“I’m afraid they moved too quickly thinking it would be a better move than finding a two-party approach,” Rounds said. “I think this is a serious mistake for his first move and I think it will cover up his administration.”

Sen of Utah. Some Republicans, including Mitt Romney, were quoted as saying Washington Post op-ed Former Obama White House economist Larry Summers has warned that a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus could raise inflation and make red ink worse.

But as a sign of the Democrats’ mentality, the Sen. from Hawaii. Brian Shots urged colleagues to ignore Summers anonymously.

“If the economist warns him to go small again, why do we ask him to admit that he went too small? I swear this city is nuts,” Scots wrote. On Twitter. “It’s like people only remember thirty names, so they go back to the same people.”