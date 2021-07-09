We were able to search for victims in the collapsed building in Miami

The search for survivors of a residential building collapse in the U.S. city of Miami, Florida, ended yesterday, two weeks after the crash and the death toll rose to 60.

Miami-Tate Mayor Daniel Levine Kawa said this Thursday, first responders observed a minute of silence in memory of the deceased before the body recovery phase began.

Today they found the remains of six people and a total of 80 people are still missing, although authorities are still investigating whether they were actually in the building at the time of the tragedy.

Wright Jatalla, the city’s deputy fire chief, told the families of the victims that the teams would stop using dogs and special sound equipment, but would remain in the area for several more weeks to find the bodies.

The 55-storey seafront block, part of the Champlain Towers South campus located a few miles from the city of Miami, collapsed in the early hours of June 24 in one of the worst urban disasters in U.S. history.

President Joe Biden flew to Florida last Thursday for the affected couple.

Some studies in the 1990s warned of signs of the collapse of a property built in 1981, and another investigation in 2018 found damage to its structure.