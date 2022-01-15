Weapons in Cuba and Venezuela A screen to divert NATO advances against Russia

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220115/armas-en-cuba-y-venezuela-un-telon-para-distraer-del-avance-de-la-otan-a-rusia-1120361175.html
“The political and information manipulation of the statements of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryapko is a maneuver that seeks to divert attention from the main issue, among other things, an extraordinary, illegal and aggressive increase in the presence of all forces. Embassy official Garcia Hernandez said. On January 13, he answered a question from a reporter on the Russian television channel RTVi about Russia’s military presence. In Cuba and Venezuela, Ryapkov responded that the hypothetical rankings for these Latin American countries could not be “confirmed or denied.” According to the expert, these American spokespersons “have shown a certain degree of ignorance about the nature of this type of mechanism. Russia to defend itself “In all these conflicts between Russia and the United States, NATO is practically an organization subordinate to Washington, and there is a fundamental fact that Russia has every right to defend itself and seek all possible means, in accordance with international law and its own law, the Atlantic Alliance. To prevent its fire equipment, especially its rockets and strategic aircraft, from being placed a few minutes away from Moscow, “said Garcia Hernandez. He emphasized training and the military. Washington and NATO’s positions near the Russian border were, as the Moscow Foreign Ministry points out, “extremely destructive”, and, for example, bombers capable of carrying strategic nuclear weapons flew just 15 kilometers from the Russian border. The situation is tense for those who have to make decisions to guarantee the security of the country and its interests. Over the next two or three months, NATO’s rapid reaction forces and special operations forces near the Russian border are expected to increase in intensity. I do not think it’s obligatory to do so, because it is a conversation, an interview, an interview that was talked about in it. ” He said there was “no confirmation or denial” as to whether the means would be explored for sustainability. The island analyst assumed, “Russia has the right to establish some kind of agreement on the use of infrastructure. Military structures in any country decide to use their sovereignty to do so, but there is no general evidence that such a process is currently underway.” The Cuban expert on media manipulation also stressed that it was “interesting how the same opinion was spread in Europe and the United States, and the Western media presented the move to send military infrastructure to two Latin American countries as a decision or a definite plan.”
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220114/un-parlamentario-ruso-explica-sus-palabras-sobre-misiles-rusos-en-venezuela-1120310108.html
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220114/como-pone-rusia-a-eeuu-cuando-habla-de-infraestructura-militar-en-cuba-y-venezuela-1120338501.html
I did
Cuba
Venezuela
2022
News
en_ES
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1120361150_106:0:2837:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0985e6a26576a9c200b97eg.
Russia, United States, Cuba, NATO, Venezuela, தல் Conflict areas
Cuban political analyst Roberto Garcia Hernandez Sputnik has vowed that possible and unconfirmed media manipulation to deploy Russian military forces in Cuba and Venezuela will seek to divert attention from the dangerous presence of the United States and NATO near Russia’s borders. In military affairs.
“The political and information manipulation of the statements of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabko is a maneuver that seeks to divert attention from the main issue, among other things. It is an extraordinary, illegal and aggressive increase in the presence of all forces. Officer Garcia Hernandez said.
“The most experienced experts in this field have described this as an imaginary possibility, not as a proposal, as promised by some media outlets, and some spokesmen for the administration of US President Joe Biden,” the Cuban analyst commented. .
According to the expert, US spokesmen said, “This type of mechanism has shown a certain level of ignorance about how it works today to establish such agreements, and the consent of all parties involved is essential.”
Russia’s right to defend itself
“In all this conflict between Russia and the United States, in this A company subordinate to Washington in NATO practice, Is a fundamental fact, and Russia has every right to defend itself and, under international law and its own law, to seek all possible means to prevent the Atlantic Alliance from being set on fire. , Its rockets and strategic planes, just minutes from Moscow, “said Garcia Hernandez.
He stressed that Washington and NATO’s military exercises and positions near the Russian border were “extremely unstable”, as the Moscow Foreign Ministry had pointed out. From the Russian border, it plunges those who have to make decisions to guarantee the security of the country and its interests.
The Cuban analyst added that Russian experts predict that in the next two or three months, the operations of NATO’s rapid reaction forces and special operations forces near the Russian border will increase.
“It is in this context that there is a lot of manipulation by some Western media, which on January 13 took the statement of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Rybkov ‘by hair’ about your possible countermeasures.
Reality in Latin America
The interviewer insisted, “The two countries (Cuba and Venezuela) mentioned in his question to RTVi journalist Riabko did not talk about it, or I do not think they were compelled to do so, because it was a conversation. The topic was talked about tactfully in an interview.”
“I believe that this is not a declaration of a specific decision, and in any case it will lead to a complex consultation process between all parties involved, due to the impact that such actions may have on their own security interests,” Garcia Hernandez stressed.
During Rybko’s interview, the official responded to the reporter’s question, and did not confirm or deny that under any circumstances Russia would explore the possibility of deploying forces and mechanisms in other countries as a symmetrical countermeasure to NATO’s operations near its borders. .
The archaeologist assumed, “Russia has the right to establish some kind of agreement on the use of military infrastructure in any country that decides to exercise its sovereign powers, but it does not currently exist. Public evidence that such a process is ongoing.”
Media manipulation
“In Europe and the United States, it is interesting to see how the consensus on this issue has spread, and how the Western media has presented the move to send military infrastructure as a conclusion or a definitive proposition,” the Cuban expert stressed. Two Latin American countries “.
“The elements that routinely use any hole to express hatred for Cuba and Venezuela and to present Russia’s imaginary and non-existent ‘end’ have unleashed a chain of ideas contrary to such a possibility,” he stressed. It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Hussein.
