Weapons in Cuba and Venezuela A screen to divert NATO advances against Russia

“The political and information manipulation of the statements of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryapko is a maneuver that seeks to divert attention from the main issue, among other things, an extraordinary, illegal and aggressive increase in the presence of all forces. Embassy official Garcia Hernandez said. On January 13, he answered a question from a reporter on the Russian television channel RTVi about Russia’s military presence. In Cuba and Venezuela, Ryapkov responded that the hypothetical rankings for these Latin American countries could not be “confirmed or denied.” According to the expert, these American spokespersons “have shown a certain degree of ignorance about the nature of this type of mechanism. Russia to defend itself “In all these conflicts between Russia and the United States, NATO is practically an organization subordinate to Washington, and there is a fundamental fact that Russia has every right to defend itself and seek all possible means, in accordance with international law and its own law, the Atlantic Alliance. To prevent its fire equipment, especially its rockets and strategic aircraft, from being placed a few minutes away from Moscow, “said Garcia Hernandez. He emphasized training and the military. Washington and NATO’s positions near the Russian border were, as the Moscow Foreign Ministry points out, “extremely destructive”, and, for example, bombers capable of carrying strategic nuclear weapons flew just 15 kilometers from the Russian border. The situation is tense for those who have to make decisions to guarantee the security of the country and its interests. Over the next two or three months, NATO’s rapid reaction forces and special operations forces near the Russian border are expected to increase in intensity. I do not think it’s obligatory to do so, because it is a conversation, an interview, an interview that was talked about in it. ” He said there was “no confirmation or denial” as to whether the means would be explored for sustainability. The island analyst assumed, “Russia has the right to establish some kind of agreement on the use of infrastructure. Military structures in any country decide to use their sovereignty to do so, but there is no general evidence that such a process is currently underway.” The Cuban expert on media manipulation also stressed that it was “interesting how the same opinion was spread in Europe and the United States, and the Western media presented the move to send military infrastructure to two Latin American countries as a decision or a definite plan.”

