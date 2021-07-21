What are they and how do they differ? – Television News

Vaccines against COVID-19 They have vaccinated millions of people around the world and help prevent the death of the disease. What are they and what is their main difference?

Due to the health crisis SARS – Cove-2 It involves the development of treatment that quickly and effectively combats the virus, and more than five labs operate to provide a solution that protects the elderly, adults and young people from the disease.

Other vaccines are currently being developed in Cuba such as Soperana 2, NovaVox in the United States or other French laboratories such as Sanofi, Reciform, Fareva and Delform. World Health Organization (WHO) has already approved treatments available in Mexico.

What are COVID-19 vaccines and how do they differ?

Types of vaccines used against COVID-19

To understand the types of vaccines used in the 12 globally available vaccines and the differences between one laboratory and another, it is essential to understand the characteristics of each type.

Its compound is a complete attenuated virus, which means it is less capable of causing and reproducing disease.

They are used in diseases such as chicken pox, with which the immune system learns to recognize and act quickly when a weakened virus interacts with a “normal virus”.

Inactivated or inactivated antiviral vaccines

These are dead SARS-CoV-2, whole or in pieces, and its function is similar to that of the polio vaccine.

Its function is that the immune system recognizes viruses and acts quickly so that they do not cause disease, but They build immunity.

Protein or subunit vaccines

They contain SARS-CoV-2 virus proteins, mainly triggered by antibodies with protein S that prevent subsequent infection by the associated virus.

In this way, the immune system recognizes the protein and reacts quickly, preventing the disease from attaching and entering human cells. Another type of vaccine with this type of activity is for human papilloma.

Fragments of MRNA are present in its composition in plasmids or liposomes that occur in DNA, although its precursor approach in laboratories Pfizer-Bioendech Classified as the most attractive in the market.

Especially According to who There are groups It is not recommended for that Such as pregnant women and those under 16 years of age. In the same way, it is recommended to avoid pregnancy within two or three months of vaccination.

“This vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective for people with a variety of conditions associated with an increased risk of serious illness … “Among them, hypertension, diabetes, asthma, lung, liver or kidney disease, as well as chronic and controlled chronic infections”, The WHO mentions the types of COVID-19 vaccine on its website.

As its name implies, its composition contains fragments of viral DNA embedded in plasmids or liposomes, so that the nucleic acid penetrates into the cells and inserts into them to make copies of the viral protein, which is usually present in the case of SARS-CoV-2.

So far no DNA vaccine has been licensed by the WHO.

True vector or virus vaccines

Its composition is based on small DNA or MRNA fragments embedded in genetically modified pathogenic viruses or virus-like particles. They are used in diseases like Ebola, and they introduce common scenarios in human cells so that they synthesize a protein.

In this case, it is the S protein of SARS-CoV-2, which is activated and activates an immune system in the body.

Although they cannot cause disease, They can produce corona virus proteins to build immunity Safe for the human body.

Laboratories and COVID-19 vaccines are available on the market

Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has approved the use of vaccines such as Moderna, Sinovac, Jansen, Pfizer and Astrogeneneka, these are not the only ones used to combat COVID-19.

We describe each of them and their specifications below:

Pfizer / Bioentech Y Fosun Pharma

Follow the MRNA strategy

Two sizes are required

The path of its administration is intrinsic

It is 95% efficient

It is available in Mexico

It is WHO approved

The United States, the European Union and the countries that use it accept it as a guarantee of security

Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Follow the MRNA strategy

Two sizes are required

The path of its administration is intrinsic

It is 94% efficient

Not available in Mexico

It is WHO approved

The United States and the European Union accept this as a guarantee of security

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford

Follow the non-replica virus vector strategy

Two sizes are required

The path of its administration is intrinsic

Its efficiency ranges from 63.9% to 76%

It is available in Mexico

It is WHO approved

The United States and the European Union accept this as a guarantee of security

Johnson / Johnson & Johnson

Follow the non-replica virus vector strategy

Single dose required

The path of its administration is intrinsic

It has an efficiency of 66.9% to 90%

It is available in Mexico

It is WHO approved

The United States and the European Union accept this as a guarantee of security

Coronavac / Sinovac

Follow the passive virus strategy

Two sizes are required

The path of its administration is intrinsic

Its efficiency ranges from 65% to 90.3%

It is available in Mexico

It is WHO approved

The EU accepts it as a guarantee of security, but is awaiting FDA approval

Comes from China

Sputnik v

Follow the virus vector strategy

Two sizes are required

The path of its administration is intrinsic

It has efficiencies of 89% to 96% and 90% against delta variation

It is available in Mexico

It is not approved by the US WHO, FDA and is reviewed by the European Pharmaceuticals Association

Comes from Russia

Consino

Follow the virus vector strategy

Single dose required

The path of its administration is intrinsic

It has an efficiency of 65.28%

It is available in Mexico

This was not approved by the WHO

Comes from China

Others though Inactivated antiviral vaccines such as Sinoform And covax has attracted the attention of some countries, which are not yet available in Mexico, and like ebivorona, it follows a chemically integrated antigen activity, i.e., no live virus.

Travel with COVID-19 vaccines

According to the Spanish Embassy in Mexico City, permitted vaccinations Accredited by the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization, I.e.:

Pfizer

Modern

Astrogeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Synoform

Sinovac

Vaccines for conjunctivitis and Sputnik have not yet been adopted in Spain, nor in the United States. Not FDA approved.

Other vaccines in development

Keep in mind that vaccines such as SANOFI and GSK, or Novacox for protein subgroups, or CUREVAC for mRNA are still under development, and their effectiveness is being tested.

