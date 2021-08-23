Who are they and how do they execute Haqqani?

Anas Haqqani in a photo released this week by the Taliban in Kabul

Some Taliban leaders met in Kabul to discuss the formation of a new government in Afghanistan Haqqani’s network, the most ruthless and frightened fighters in the country.

Isolated as Haqqani Responsible for some of the bloody attacks in recent years, Killed civilians, government officials and foreign troops.

Despite its popularity, the group, described as a terrorist in the United States, is expected to play a key role in the Taliban regime that seized power in Afghanistan last week.

– Who is Haqqani? –

The team was Created by Jalaluddin Haqqani, Known as the hero of anti-Soviet jihad in the 1980s. It was considered a valuable CIA resource when the United States and its allies, such as Pakistan, allocated money and weapons to the Mujahideen.

Jalaluddin Haqqani (Getty Images)

During that conflict and after the Soviet withdrawal, Jalaluddin Haqqani sought to establish relations with foreign jihadists, including Osama bin Laden.

He then allied himself with the Taliban, who served as a minister in the Islamic regime that seized power in Afghanistan in 1996. He was ousted in 2001 by the US-led coalition.

The death of Jalaluddin Haqqani was announced by the Taliban in 2018 and his son Sirajuddin became the leader of the network.

FBI file of Sirajuddin Haqqani

Thanks to their financial and military strength and their reputation for ruthlessness, the Haqqani network is considered semi-autonomous within the Taliban.

The group, which is said to be based primarily in eastern Afghanistan on Pakistan’s northwestern border, has gained prominence in recent years as Taliban leadership, and in 2015 Sirajuddin Haqqani was appointed vice-president of the movement.

His younger brother Anas, Who was sentenced to death by the previous government of Afghanistan, has held talks with former President Hamid Karzai and former government negotiator Abdullah Abdullah after taking over Kabul.

Anas Haqqani in a photo from 2014 (AFP)

– Why are they so scared? –

The Haqqani Network has been accused of being behind the bloody attacks on Afghanistan and its allies.

It is considered a terrorist group by the United States and is subject to UN sanctions.

Haqqani has They have a reputation for using comics, and know how to deal with complex, accidental attacks, especially military installations..

The network has been accused of numerous assassinations, including an assassination attempt on former President Hamid Karzai in 2008 – kidnapping Western officials and civilians, extorting ransom money or exchanging prisoners.

They are also skeptical of maintaining ties with the Pakistani military, which has always blamed the defeated Afghan government for trying to destabilize Afghanistan.

In 2011, US Admiral Mike Mullen described Haqqani as the “real hand” of Pakistan’s secret services.

The Haqqani network has been a major contributor to the Taliban’s victory, according to a UN report released in June. The report described the militant group as a “key link” between the Taliban and the Al Qaeda network.

– What is your role in the new Taliban regime? –

Haqqani must play a key role in the Taliban government. Its two leaders are currently in Kabul, while the formation of a new executive is being discussed.

According to many analysts, the fact that Sirajuddin Haqqani is second only to the Taliban confirms this relevance.

Sirajudim Haqqani and his uncle Khalil – who led the prayers in Kabul last Friday – are wanted by the United States, which provides millions of dollars for information leading to their capture.

(AFP / David Fox with Qasim Naman in Seoul)

Read: