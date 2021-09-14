WHO reiterates complaint of inequality in vaccine distribution

Geneva-. Inequality in the distribution of vaccines to prevent Govt-19 still exists globally, said WTO Director-General Tetros Adanom Caprais.

So far, more than 5.5 billion vaccines have been given on the planet, but nearly 80 percent of them are in high-income and upper-middle-income countries, he said.

The WHO makes it a priority to vaccinate 40 percent of the population of each country by the end of September, 40 by the end of 2021 and 70 between 2022.

He reiterated the position of the international organization to stop vaccinating with booster doses until at least the end of this year.

While many health workers and people at risk around the world are still waiting for their first dose, we do not want the use of boosters to become widespread for healthy people.

The WHO Director said that significant inequality in the global distribution of vaccines is a stain on our collective conscience.

Recently, the manager noted that almost 90 per cent of high-income countries have reached the target of vaccinating 10 per cent of the population and 70 or more, but low-income countries have not achieved either of the two goals.

The head of the World Health Organization said that we do not want more promises, we want vaccines, condemned that there is a lot of talk about equality, but very little action has been taken.

“Rich countries have pledged to donate more than a trillion, but they have given less than 15 per cent of what they have given,” he said.

He stressed that the WHO initiative, the Kovacs mechanism for equal access to the Covit-19 vaccine, was one of the reasons for the unfulfilled promises made on Wednesday that only about 1.4 billion doses would be available by the end of the year.

That number is far less than two billion, making it impossible for 20 percent of the 92 poorest countries in the world to be vaccinated by 2021.