WHO warns of over-distribution of omigran in Delta-Escompray

Based on its rapid spread in South Africa and the United Kingdom, Omigron appears to have a growth advantage over Delta, with the latter country having higher incidence levels.

The WHO ignored the fact that the low neutralizing activity of the virus has been proven against cycle variations and parental strain.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday warned of the possibility of Omigron variant covit diffusion rather than delta in areas of social outbreak.

According to a report released by the World Health Organization, Omigron appears to have a growth advantage over Delta, the latter country with the highest incidence in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

They added that “whether the rapid growth rate of omega-3s found in countries with high levels of immunity in the population is related to immunosuppression, high intrinsic proliferation, or a combination of both”.

The WHO details, “Preliminary tests and a significantly altered antigenic profile of the Ómicron spike protein are recommended to reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine against the infection and spread associated with this new strain.”

Incidentally, the health agency ignored the fact that the sera, which is used for injected and previously infected individuals, proved to have low neutralizing activity of the virus against variations in circulation and original strain.

However, the WHO believes that treatments for the management of acute or critical corona virus patients associated with the Omigron variant will continue to be effective. “However, monoglonal antibodies for antigen binding and virus neutralization should be tested separately, and these studies should be a priority.”

WHO Director-General Tetros Adanom Caprais said, “When health is at risk, everything. For this reason, health should not be seen as a cost, but as an investment in productivity, resilience and inclusive communities. We need to move beyond the health sector to achieve health for all. It requires the attitude of the whole government and society as a whole, including the economy and finance, infrastructure and housing, transport, energy and the environment, ”he declared.